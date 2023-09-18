BBB warning about scams targeting seniors
BBB warning about scams targeting seniors
BBB warning about scams targeting seniors
Alisha Alderson placed her folded clothes and everything she needed for the last month of her pregnancy in various suitcases. She never imagined she would have to leave the comfort of her home in rural eastern Oregon just weeks before her due date. But following the abrupt closure in August of the only maternity ward within 40 miles, she decided to stay at her brother’s house near Boise, Idaho — a two-hour drive through a mountain pass — to be closer to a hospital. “We don’t feel safe being so f
‘This is “family values”? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites,’ Meghan McCain wrote
The former first lady's rare public statement isn't going over very well.
We’re likely going to feel El Niño’s influence across Canada this winter, which could mean milder conditions for some and an active storm track for others
Days after Prigozhin's short-lived uprising, Wagner Group's leaders visited the Kremlin for what may have been the meeting that sealed his fate.
The Princess of Wales isn't set to join Prince William for an important event in November, with royal watchers disappointed by the news
On Friday, exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were seen hugging it out in a car after Affleck picked up his daughter Seraphina.
Christine Baumgartner's lawyers defended her request for nearly $900,000, per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.
The Florida governor insisted criticism that he lacks charisma is a "bogus narrative."
In McCarthy's district, voters strongly favor impeaching Biden — for all sorts of reasons having nothing to do with his son Hunter or alleged corruption.
An alien? An escaped lab experiment? Thousands tried to guess the creature’s identity.
Ukraine has had a week of military success on land and at sea. Now, it's making progress near Robotyne, says the Institute for the Study of War.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
Winfrey faced criticism from some fans after asking followers for donations to aid Maui after the wildfires.
Fact check: the second World War concluded in 1945 The post Trump Warns That ‘Cognitively Impaired’ Biden Will ‘Lead Us Into World War 2’ in Confused Speech (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell enjoyed a lunch with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and nine-year-old son Eric in Malibu - see photos
The rescue of a multi-million dollar boring machine trapped beneath a west Toronto street has been delayed again, with the city warning it might not be the last set-back before the project is wrapped.City staff told residents last month that the project, which was supposed to have been completed this fall, is instead expected be finished by December. Some additional restoration of the street — Old Mill Drive near Bloor Street West — will not take place until the spring."Everyone in the neighbour
Two models have been found dead inside their luxury apartments in downtown Los Angeles within the last week, authorities confirmed Saturday night.
Of their divorce, she said, "I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day" The post Katy Perry Described Russell Brand as ‘Controlling’ During Their Marriage: ‘It Was Just Like a Tornado’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Terry Argue, who traveled to Ireland in June, said he was able to track down his golfing gear using his AirTag, but had trouble getting United Airlines and Air Canada to help him retrieve it.