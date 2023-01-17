Bayern players drift on ice ahead of Bundesliga

STORY: Players including Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, and Alphonso Davies took a spin on the icy course as they poked fun at themselves and their team mates as they struggled to handle the cars in the winter wonderland in the mountains around Seefeld.

The players were tasked with safely accelerating and breaking on the ice as well as trying to make the car drift around a Bayern logo.

Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich forward, said, “We’re all having fun here. It’s nice to see everyone else struggle with the drifting as well. Stuff like this just brings the team together and it’s nice. Just a nice day here in Seefeld.”

Defender Alphonso Davies also enjoyed the experience. 'Being able to come out here and drift, and learn different skills with the car that I really didn’t know,'' he said.

Bayern’s first match after the winter break will be away at RB Leipzig on Friday (January 20).