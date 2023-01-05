Bavarian Bands March Towards Vatican for Pope Benedict's Funeral

A procession of Bavarian bands in traditional dress marched towards St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on the morning of Thursday, January 5, ahead of the funeral former Pope Benedict XVI.

Corriere della Sera reported several Bavarian bands and dozens of people dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes travelled from Germany to honor the the pope, who was born in Bavaria.

Video by Luisanna Messeri shows a procession marching down Via delle Fornaci, which leads to the Vatican.

Pope Benedict’s funeral began at 8:30 am local time. Pope Francis presided over the Mass.

The former pope died on New Year’s Eve, aged 95. Credit: Luisanna Messeri via Storyful

Video Transcript

[DRUM BEATING]