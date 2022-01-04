'Battle of Snomicron': Snowball Skirmish Held on National Mall

People gathered on the National Mall in Washington for a snowball fight on Monday, January 3, amid heavy snowfall in the area.

The "Battle of Snomicron” was organized by the Washington DC Snowfall Fight Organization, who urged participants to be mindful of COVID-19 and practice social distancing.

This video taken by Crispin Burke shows people throwing snowballs outside the Smithsonian Castle, with the Capitol building visible in the distance. Credit: Crispin Burke via Storyful