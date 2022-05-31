  • Oops!
Battle of bad goaltending could decide Western Conference Final

Neither Darcy Kuemper nor Mike Smith has covered themselves in glory on their respective team's runs to the Western Conference Final. Faced with Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, among others, the goaltender's performance in this series may go a long way to deciding who makes the Stanley Cup Finals.

Video Transcript

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: But I'm going to leave the like quality goal-tending to Andrei Vasilevskiy and whoever he may face head to head in the Eastern Conference Final. And I just want to see bad goal-tending. I want to see goals go in that shouldn't go in.

I want to see point totals go absolutely nuts. I want to see them threaten Wayne Gretzky's record, those two Oilers. I want to see Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen move up the list of active points per game players in the postseason. I want to see all these guys filled in at.

I want to see Mike Smith make mistakes. I want to see Darcy Kuemper look like a goaltender who can't win the Stanley Cup, to add to the intrigue when Colorado does get to the Stanley Cup Final. I am picking Colorado. So I just want to see hi-jinx.

I want to see 4 goals in 71 seconds, like we saw with Calgary and Everton. I want to see these goaltenders struggle. I want to see high scoring games. I think we're going to get that. It's going to be fantastic.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: We'll get to Calgary in a second. Go ahead, Sam.

SAM CHANG: That was right. Yeah, Justin nailed it. That's what I want to see too. I want Mike Smith to say again that he's never lost track of a puck in his life.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Oh yeah, I want to see goaltenders blame defencemen for screens that happen 130 feet out. I want to see all that.

