Battista: Saquon Barkley's blocking will resolve Eagles' problems vs. blitz in 2024 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Judy Battista: Running back Saquon Barkley's blocking will resolve Philadelphia Eagles' problems vs. blitz in 2024.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein & Frank Schwab discuss the first steps in a possible move towards 18 regular season games & six teams with outsized expectations for the 2024 season.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praised quarterback Trey Lance, saying he's close to mastering the team's offense. Lance did not play last season.
The ex-Mets reliever claimed he actually said he was "the worst teammate probably in the whole f***ing MLB."
New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt was placed on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain. He's been part of an excellent Yankees starting rotation this season.
Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein to discuss the biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Waddle is now one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers.
Seven coaches have been hit with the dreaded tag since the 2018 season and the idea of coaches getting canned after one season is not as rare as it used to be.
A video showed the Eagles center's wife and a woman yelling at each other in a parking lot.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
Injuries have kept Cohen off the field since 2020.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
Andy Behrens dives into the disrespect one of the most consistent receivers of all time is getting in early fantasy football drafts.
Demus will receive her gold medal at a ceremony at the foot of the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Jauan Jennings has a new deal after playing a valuable role for the 49ers in the Super Bowl.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
The new deal will reportedly make Lue one of the NBA's highest-paid coaches.