Bathers Look On After Helicopter Crashes into Water on South Beach

A helicopter crashed into the water near bathers at South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 19.

Three people were on board the helicopter and two were taken to hospital in “stable condition,” police said on Saturday.

The beach area between 9th and 11th Street was closed while the Federal Aviation Administration investigated the incident.

Footage filmed by Argyris Kravaritis, who was on South Beach at the time, shows bathers in the sea near the helicopter, part of which was seen sticking out of the water. Credit: Argyris Kravaritis via Storyful