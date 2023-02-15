Bates testifies for bill to change sentences for gun violations

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates spent part of Wednesday testifying before a House committee in support of legislation he believes will help the city's crime fight. House Bill 481 would lengthen the jail time from three to five years for anyone convicted of illegally possessing a handgun. Bates told lawmakers that passing this legislation will become a deterrent. Under current state law, anyone between the ages of 18 and 20 who is caught illegally carrying a handgun faces a five-year sentence. But a conviction carries three years for those 21 and older. The bill that Bates supports would make the sentence uniform for everyone, regardless of age.