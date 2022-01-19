Basketball and Mississippi legend Lusia Harris dies at 66

Delta State star forward and basketball legend Lusia Harris has passed away. Lucy, as she was affectionately known, became a three time national champion for Delta State and is the first women to score a basket in the Olympic games. She was a silver medalist for the 1976 US Women's National Team. In 1977 she became the second woman to be drafted into the NBA as the New Orleans Jazz picked her in the 7th round. Harris is a member of 4 Hall of Fames including the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. She was just 66 years old.