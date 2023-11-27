Bar's Poignant Christmas Ad Highlighting 'Painfully Hard Time for Some' Goes Viral

A bar in Northern Ireland has used its Christmas ad to highlight how the holidays can be a “painfully hard” time for some people, stressing the importance of connection and a “warm welcome”.

The ad, from Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen, shows an elderly man leaving a house alone, then laying flowers on a grave. He walks through the town of Enniskillen, ignored by those around him, before heading for the bar.

A dog, named as Missy in a BBC report, belonging to a couple walks towards the bar, and the couple decide to enter. Then, the dog befriends the elderly man and the couple ask if they can join him for a drink.

Speaking the the BBC, the bar’s manager, Una Burns, said, “The idea came really from what we have seen over the years in the bar.”

Commenting on a TikTok version of the ad, John Lewis, the UK department store traditionally associated with powerful holidays ads, wrote, “We’re not crying, you are.” Credit: Charlie’s Bar Enniskillen via Storyful