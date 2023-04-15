Barricaded man in custody in Port St. Lucie after 7 hours of negotiations

CBC

Two neighbours in the east end of St. John's worked together to sexually abuse boys for more than a decade, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. Tony Humby, 64, and Bruce Escott, 80, are facing a litany of sexual assault-related charges stemming from incidents between 2007 to 2021, and the police believe it's possible there are more charges to come. "What I can say is that the investigators have been learning something new about this investigation every day," said Const. James Cadig