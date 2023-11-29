Barrel of 13 dead cats found in east Bakersfield
Throughout the 50 days Noam and Alma Or were held captive in Gaza, one thought kept the siblings going: reuniting with their mother, who they’d been separated from on October 7 during Hamas’ brutal attacks on their community.
The former WWE Diva was involved in a collision that killed a 75-year-old man in Florida in 2022.
Some neighbours of an Ottawa highrise construction site say they've been left to chase the developer over a litany of issues — the latest being when their homes and vehicles were splattered with construction material earlier this month. They say developers and the city need to do more to mitigate the impact of construction on neighbourhoods where denser and taller buildings are being built.The Azure Westboro highrise at 2070 Scott St. stands more than 20 storeys tall. Its construction has brough
The hostages released from Gaza are now giving a glimpse into their lives in captivity since October 7.
A British government-ordered inquiry said Tuesday it found serious failings at hospitals where an electrician who was later convicted of murder had been able to have sex with more than 100 corpses over 15 years without being detected. David Fuller's necrophilia was uncovered in 2020 when police used DNA to tie him to the 1987 slayings of two women and also discovered millions of images of sexual abuse in his home. The images included videos of him having sex with the dead bodies of women and girls in the mortuaries at two hospitals where he worked in southeast England.
The murder of a 16-year-old boy could prove a “tipping point for French society”, Emmanuel Macron’s government warned as civilians were told not to take the law into their own hands.
Rep. Mike Gallagher is mocked after delivering one helluva hot take on Christmas trees.
PRINCE GEORGE — Parents of a 12-year-old boy who killed himself last month after falling prey to online sextortion are urging others to talk to their kids to make sure they don't also become victims of internet "predators." "They're just, they're not built for problems like this. They're not built for adult problems in a kid's world," Carson Cleland's father, Ryan Cleland, told CKPG, a television station in Prince George, B.C. Mounties in Prince George issued a statement Monday, more than six we
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, died after he was dragged by an SUV and fell into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.The passenger in the vehicle, Amir Abdulrahman, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2021 and was sentenced to five years in prison.Abdulrahman was granted day parole in May and, in a decision last week, a Parole Board of Canada panel decided he
Caroline Glachan was found dead in the river Leven, Renton, Dunbartonshire on August 25 1996.
Two other teenagers were found guilty of conspiracy to murder after Kelvin Ward, 50, was left to die in the street.
The Western New York community is mourning the loss of Kurt and Monica Villani who both died in Wednesday's car crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.
Former sheriff’s deputy Jay Allen Rotter was convicted of shooting his girlfriend, Leslie Lynn Hartman, with his service weapon in August 2020
Police were searching for the source of a foul odor, officials told news outlets.
A Calgary man who fatally stabbed his friend, watched him bleed to death while begging for an ambulance and then left him "to rot" in a bathroom for five days, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday.Steven Joseph Reader, 29, fatally stabbed Michael Lloyd, 42, on Aug. 4, 2021.Police found Lloyd's body five days after he was killed after blood began seeping into the downstairs tenants' apartment."I'm horrified by the way my son laid there dead for so long before someone found him," wrote Lloyd's fa
After the return of her family, it feels "even more urgent to get all the hostages back," Shaked Haran tells PEOPLE, "because now we know what the reality there is like"
UTTARKASHI, India (AP) — Forty-one construction workers emerged dazed and smiling Tuesday from a collapsed tunnel in northern India where they had spent the last 17 days — a happy ending to an ordeal that had gripped the country and led to a massive rescue operation that overcame several setbacks. Locals, relatives and government officials erupted in joy, set off firecrackers and shouted “Bharat Mata ki Jai" — Hindi for “Long live mother India — as happy workers walked out after receiving a brie
Trans teenager Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed 28 times, Manchester Crown Court heard.
The mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to the child's death on Vancouver Island nearly five years ago.Dontay-Patrick Lucas, who was of Hesquiaht descent, was found in medical distress in a Port Alberni, B.C., home on March 13, 2018. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.In May 2022, Port Alberni RCMP announced the arrests of 28-year-old Rykel Frank, Lucas's mother, and 29-year-old Mitchell Frank, along with charges of first-degree m
A busy thoroughfare in northwest Calgary features a strip of low-cost hotels, motels and lodges. Signs along 16th Avenue N.W. advertise their features: cable TV, free local calls and coin-operated laundry. One announces "Microwave and fridge on request."Now there's something of a growing trend — guests renting by the month. Many owners in the Montgomery district aren't keen to talk about monthly stay rates with reporters, but they do offer up some basic details. Yes, it's happening more often th