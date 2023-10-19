Barre community members, city leaders, and state officials discuss flood recovery action plans

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The ex-husband of a woman who has accused Peter Nygard of sexual assault testified Wednesday that he and the complainant agreed she was "absolutely" taken advantage of, but they struggled to determine whether what happened could be considered rape at the time. Societal attitudes were different more than three decades ago, he testified, and they both wondered if her allegations against a powerful fashion mogul could lead to a conviction. "She asked me point blank, 'Do you think I was ra