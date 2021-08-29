Barnes K's Yelich

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit three doubles, Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Saturday night. Jean Segura and Odúbel Herrera homered for the Phillies, who entered play 5 1/2 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Eight of Philadelphia’s 12 hits went for extra bases. Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run, Segura had three hits and Gregorius had a pair of RBIs. Gibson (10-5) allowed three hits,