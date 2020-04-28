Barking From Home: Dog Best Friends 'Chat' On Video Call During Lockdown

For sociable dogs, lockdown life can be lonely. But a few lucky pooches might have an owner like Jeremy Howard, who set up a Zoom call between his dog, Laika, and his parents’ pet Henri, from his home in Ramelton, Ireland.

On April 6, Howard filmed the two canines howling, barking and interacting via a virtual “catchup”. Howard told Storyful that before lockdown the dogs had “spent every day together” while he was at work.

“Laika and Henri are best friends … They miss each other quite a bit but are getting pretty handy at the video messaging,” he added.

As of April 27 there were 19,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and 1,102 related deaths according to the Irish Government.. Credit: Jeremy Howard via Storyful