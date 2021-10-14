Bard Fest, Indy's only Shakespeare Festival, is back
Bard Fest Founder Glenn Dobbs talks about this year's festival.
Tkachuk will earn $57.5 million throughout the life of the agreement, which works out to $8.214 million on an annual basis.
Jackets were thrown, ties were removed, and all hope was lost from the broadcast.
Toronto Raptors forward Sam Dekker discusses his anxiousness about finding out if he’s made the Raptors, newfound confidence in his game and how he’s grown since his last stint in the NBA.
When you win more Olympic medals than any other Canadian, it can be hard to keep them from tangling.
Connor McDavid's grandma muttered an expletive while watching her grandson dance around the offensive zone.
Hockey appears to be in good hands with TNT and ESPN offering strong broadcast coverage.
Round 2 of the NHL Yahoo Cup features a nine-game slate. Here are some options for your lineup.
Former Winnipeg hockey coach Robert (Bob) Dawson, who was charged last month with sexual assault and child pornography offences, has been found dead.
Any single game in a season is not a reliable barometer of relative ability. But a win-or-go-home Game 5 in a rivalry that has spanned a century but never been waged in a postseason setting is not just any single game.
Isaac Bonga dishes on post-practice soccer sessions and who’s the best on the Raptors. He also discusses nerves while he waits to find out if he made the team and relationships he’s formed with teammates.
Mike Shildt put up a 252-199 record in four seasons as the team's manager.
NBA legend and hockey diehard Charles Barkley struggled with goalie gear before getting lit up by Wayne Gretzky in a wild NHL on TNT appearance.
"We need a D-man. We need a guy like Brian McCabe."
Based on the preseason, it looks like OG Anunoby improved on pretty much every aspect of his game.
Week 6 in the NFL is sure to bring more electrifying action, including the oldest rivalry in the sport and a matchup of two AFC heavyweights.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns lost seven family members, including his mom, to the coronavirus pandemic.
Baker Mayfield is in a good spot on the Browns offense, so what has Matt Harmon making comparisons with the Lions quarterback? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julio Urías won't start after all for the Dodgers in the deciding Game 5 of their NL Division Series on Thursday night against the Giants, giving Los Angeles a left-hander out of the bullpen who has been tough on lefty hitters. Right-hander Corey Knebel instead will open the game for the defending World Series champions against the NL West-winning Giants, who edged Los Angeles on the last day of the regular season with a franchise-best 107 victories to the Dodgers' 106. Kneb
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was asked recently to rank the pulsating finishes these past few weeks that have put his team atop the AFC North. “The next one is going to be the best one,” Harbaugh said with a laugh. The Ravens might very well be headed to another stressful fourth quarter, because up next for them Sunday is a clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. This matchup pits two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the sport in Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. It's
As camp winds down with their futures up in the air, Sam Dekker, Ishmail Wainright and Isaac Bonga have nothing but praise for this Raptors group.