Barcelona's nightlife re-opens after 15 months

Certain restrictions still apply, such as a limit of fifty percent of venues' total capacity, the obligation to wear a mask inside, closing time at 3:30 a.m, and a register of attendees, which must be kept for a month to trace customers if there are cases of COVID-19.

Marcel Bimbela, a spokesman for Barcelona's Pacha nightclub, told Reuters that the past fifteen months have been a 'really hard' struggle for the nightlife sector, which was the first to close and last to re-open.