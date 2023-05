A crowd of Barcelona fans celebrated their team’s La Liga title win, letting off flares and chanting on the city’s famous La Rambla overnight on Sunday, May 14.

A 4-2 victory over city rivals Espanyol meant Barcelona secured their first La Liga title in four years and 27th in total.

Video posted by @janbs4_ showed a rowdy crowd, with many wearing Barcelona jerseys, clapping, singing, jumping and waving flags and flares. Credit: @janbs4_ via Storyful