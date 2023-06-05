Barca fans celebrate Women's Champions League win

STORY: Thousands of fans filled the streets of Barcelona to welcome the women's squad as they returned to Spain on Sunday (June 4).

Barca fans chanted and celebrated outside the stadium on Saturday (June 3) after watching the match in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

“Fascinating game, mega exciting, but Barcelona was definitely the better team and deserved to win,” said Ela Demirag as she was leaving the stadium.

This year's final was the first before a sold-out crowd in the history of the Women's Champions League and attracted the biggest crowd ever to a women's soccer match played in the Netherlands.