'Barbie' tops $1 billion in box office sales

STORY: ‘Barbie’ has a new reason to celebrate... that’s according to Warner Bros., who announced Sunday the film officially topped $1 billion dollars in box office sales worldwide.

The company says it's made $459 million from theaters in the United States and Canada and another $572 million overseas since its July 21 debut.

It also means Greta Gerwig is now the first solo female director to surpass the billion-dollar mark.

Distribution heads at Warner Bros said in a statement:

‘We're not often rendered speechless by a film's performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water."

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends toymaker Mattel’s iconic doll off on an adventure into the real world.

‘Barbie’ ticket sales rank second this year only to ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ which has raked in over $1.3 billion since it opened in April.