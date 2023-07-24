'Barbie' buzz likely a flash in the pan for Mattel

STORY: Shares of Barbie doll-maker Mattel got a lift on Monday, following the record-setting opening weekend for the live-action movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

But Wall Street analysts and marketing experts said the party in pink will be short-lived.

Mattel is set to report second-quarter results on Wednesday, and analysts predict the boost for sales of the iconic doll - which have been in a year-long slump - will be most noticeable in the following quarter before tapering off.

One analyst from UBS expects the movie's release to have an "overall halo effect" on the franchise, with the larger opportunity in consumer products as the film targets an older audience.

Mattel will likely get a small cut of the movie's box-office earnings, but the biggest benefit is expected to come from toy sales following the marketing blitz around its release.

However, a marketing professor at the University of South Florida said the hype around the "Barbification of the world" will soon subside.

An analyst at CRFA Research said the fact that the Barbie movie isn't geared towards young children could mean it may not generate a significant boost to toy sales.

For the second quarter, Mattel is set to report falling sales and a net loss, compared with a profit a year ago, as the company continues to reel from higher costs, slowing consumer spending amid high inflation, and retailers cutting back on inventories.

Still, shares of Mattel have gained about 19% so far this year.