Barack Obama Cheered at Bulls-Celtics Game in Chicago

Former US President Barack Obama was in attendance as his beloved Chicago Bulls were routed 117-94 by the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, April 6.

The 44th president was cheered and applauded by supporters as he took his seat at Chicago’s United Center. Among them were Brittney Wylie, who shot this video, and her fiancee, Hannah Donohoe, who was at the game to celebrate her birthday.

Wylie posted the video on Facebook, where she said that seeing Obama was “probably the most exciting moment” of their lives. “I of course had to make some calls to make this happen for Hannah Donohoe’s birthday,” Wylie joked.

Donohue thanked Wylie for bringing her to the game, calling her “thoughtful and amazing”.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Obama!” Donohue wrote on Facebook. “Even though the Bulls lost, it was the experience of a lifetime!” she added. Credit: Brittney Wylie via Storyful