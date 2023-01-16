Banner honors 333 homicide victims in Baltimore City over 2022
The Baltimore Guardian Angels gathered Sunday to honor the 333 lives lost last year to homicide. They shared the stories behind the victims with hopes it can inspire everyone to do better. Erica Wilson knows many victims of gun violence in Baltimore City. On Sunday, Wilson and her daughter watched as the Baltimore Guardian Angels unveiled a 20-foot by 30-foot banner outside of a church in southwest Baltimore. The banner names each of the 333 homicide victims in Baltimore City in 2022.