Banner Health's first baby born in 2023, four minutes after midnight

The Canadian Press

HALIFAX — The last thing Nathan Eides wants – and he makes this abundantly clear – is to be in the spotlight. And yet there he is. Every TV timeout, every goal celebration, every victory, every defeat. Dressed head-to-toe in white, the camouflaged cameraman on skates is front and centre at the world junior men's hockey championship inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre. "It's not lost on me that I have the best seat in the house," Eides said between two recent games. "It's pretty neat to be in the