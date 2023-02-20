Banned book library
Banned book library opens in St. Petersburg
New monarch has personally selected the musical programme for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in May
Cyclone Freddy's powerhouse strength and expansive track covers Canada's entire width, potentially up to 8,000 kilometres long. The storm may also break cyclone energy records in the coming days.
A lethargic four-foot-long alligator was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn, New York, early Sunday, February 19, local officials said.NYC Parks said maintenance staff spotted the alligator and alerted the park rangers who “snapped into action” to capture and transport the alligator.The animal was found “very lethargic and possibly cold shocked,” since it is native to warm climates, and was transported to the Bronx Zoo for rehabilitation, according to NYC Parks.“Thankfully no one was harmed and the animal is being evaluated,” NYC Parks said in a statement.Releasing animals into NYC parks is illegal, according to state law.“In addition to the potential danger to park goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality,” NYC Parks said. Credit: NYC Parks via Storyful
"Queen of Me" singer Shania Twain made an appearance at the BRIT Awards where she presented an award to Harry Styles. See her stunning dress here.
Pamela Anderson, 55, showed off toned abs in a barely-there cutout dress, posing “without makeup” in recent photos the “Baywatch” star shared to Instagram.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly undecided about attending the coronation this spring amid worries it will be a toxic environment.
Classicist shared her opinion on the royal couple in a recent interview
The Prince and Princess of Wales hit the red carpet at the 76th EE BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday
'The White Lotus' cast member and 'Mayfair Witches' actress Alexandra Daddario wore a plunging see through black gown while attending a Hollywood party.
Jennifer Lopez, 53, danced in blue lingerie on Instagram for Valentine’s Day. She wore a blue Intimissi lingerie set. Plus, details on her skincare routine.
Helen Mirren, who played Queen Elizabeth II on screen, led the tribute at the 2023 BAFTA Awards as the late monarch's grandson was part of the live audience
A concert featuring "global music icons and contemporary stars" will form part of the King's coronation celebrations.
After deleting her Instagram account, actress Megan Fox has returned with a message regarding rumors of infidelity in her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.
Ahead of 'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest's 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' leaving announcement, his girlfriend Aubrey Paige paid tribute to him on Instagram.
REUTERS/Toby MelvilleWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Will Andrew be forced out of Royal Lodge?Sources claim a “distraught” Prince Andrew believes King Charles is trying to force him out of his Windsor home by cutting his annual grant. The Mail on Sunday says Andrew is “furious” at this prospect, which will mean he won’t be able to maintain the upkeep of Royal Lodge.
For months now, mystery has surrounded what appears to be the Duchess of Sussex’s new Instagram page. Last summer, a new @Meghan handle appeared on the social media site, accompanied by a previously unseen childhood photograph of the mother of two.
"From a very young age, my mother told me not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad," Tessa Gourin said of father Jack Nicholson in a new interview
Florence Pugh wears a see-through orange Nina Ricci dress by Harris Reed to attend the 2023 BAFTAs in London. See the actor's full look and beauty details.
"Wow, honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family," Lea Thompson wrote alongside selfies with her Back to the Future cast at their reunion
Yellowstone fans thinking that cooler heads might ultimately prevail can go ahead and think again. Jamie is as likely to make peace with his adoptive father and sister as a horse is to fly. “Kelly [Reilly] and I have always had this sort of secret hope that there would be some reconciliation, some love reconnection [between […]