Bankman-Fried conviction a 'warning': top prosecutor

STORY: Outside a Manhatten federal court, Williams said Bankman-Fried's conviction delivered on his promise to root out corruption in financial markets.

"The cryptocurrency industry might be new. Players like Sam Bankman-Fried might be new. This kind of fraud, this kind of corruption is as old as time. And we have no patience for it," Williams said.

He also said the case served as a warning to any fraudster who thinks they are untouchable to "think again, and cut it out."

Bankman-Fried, who ran the FTX cryptocurrency exchange until its November 2022 collapse, was convicted by a jury on Thursday on all seven counts of fraud and conspiracy he faced.