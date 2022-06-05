Bangladesh container depot blaze kills over 40

STORY: The fire that also injured more than 150 broke out at the container facility on Saturday (June 4) night in Sitakunda, 25 miles from the port city of Chittagong, triggering a huge blast and multiple container explosions, officials said.

Chemical-filled containers were still exploding on Sunday as firefighters were attempting to douse the fire and officials said the army had joined the mission.

Explosions had shaken the neighborhood and shattered windows in nearby buildings, local residents said.

The death toll could rise as some of the injured are in a critical condition, said Chittagong civil surgeon Mohammed Elias Hossain. The injured included firefighters and policemen, he said.

