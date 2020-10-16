Bangkok Protesters Block Intersection in Defiance of Government Order

Protesters gathered for a third straight day in downtown Bangkok, Thailand, on October 16, calling for the resignation of the nation’s prime minister in defiance of an emergency decree banning demonstrations.

According to the Bangkok Post, police used water cannons on hundreds of people gathered at the city’s Pathumwan intersection.

The Post said people gathered at Pathumwan because the location for a rally the previous night that drew thousands was sealed off.

More than 50 people have been arrested over the past several days, the Post said. Credit: @Sun_Paisan via Storyful