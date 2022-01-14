Bangkok cafe lets customers interact with birds

This Bangkok cafe has about 110 birds

offering customers a unique chance to interact with the animals

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) HAPPY BIRD'S DAY CAFE CO-OWNER, THANAKRIT SOONTORNKALLAPAKIT, SAYING:

"We have about 110 birds here and we have zonings for them. Inside the house, we have certain kinds of birds hanging around, other types of birds stay outside of the house (in open cages) and we have ducks and chickens in the garden as well."

Customers pay $10 as entrance fee

and can stay as long as they want

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) 21-YEAR-OLD CUSTOMER, CHANISA WAREETHIT, SAYING:

"I was quite afraid at first because in my imagination, birds have beaks and sharp claws. But it turns out, the birds here are very friendly and they come to us without us having to hold any food unlike when I used to go to other bird parks. They are so cute too."