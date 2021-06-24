'Banging' heard from rubble of collapsed condo

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher says she's being "forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete." The 37-year-old from Mission, B.C., isn't allowed to bring infant daughter Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics opening July 23. In an Instagram video, Gaucher said Olympic organizers have said "no friends, no family, no exceptions." She pointed out international media and sponsors can travel to Tokyo and a capped number of Japanese spect