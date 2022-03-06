Bananas Thrown at Customer During Pharmacy Theft

A suspected shoplifter threw a bunch of bananas at a customer at a Walgreens in San Francisco on March 1, with the bizarre incident caught on camera by a bystander.

This video by Nicholas Stennet shows a hooded and masked man loading items from behind the pharmacy’s counter into a bag as a staff member says into a phone: “We have this person that is taking everything from the counter.”

As the shoplifter exits the counter area he passes a customer filming the incident, knocking their phone to the ground.

The customer pursues the shoplifter who stops and asks: “What, you want to go?”

The shoplifter picks up a bunch of bananas and launches them at the customer, who in turn throws a banana back at the shoplifter. The shoplifter grabs items from a nearby shelf and throws them at the customer before exiting the pharmacy. Credit: Nicholas Stennet via Storyful