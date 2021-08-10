Bam Margera sues Johnny Knoxville over 'Jackass Forever' firing

Bam Margera, one of the original stars of "Jackass," has sued Johnny Knoxville and others for what he alleges is a wrongful firing from the upcoming film, "Jackass Forever."

