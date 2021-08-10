Bam Margera sues Johnny Knoxville over 'Jackass Forever' firing
Bam Margera, one of the original stars of "Jackass," has sued Johnny Knoxville and others for what he alleges is a wrongful firing from the upcoming film, "Jackass Forever."
The veteran guard issued a mea culpa after taking heat for his comments about playing for the Raptors.
The Raptors are reportedly listening to offers, but it seems unlikely Pascal Siakam will be on the move.
Doncic earned First Team All-NBA honors for the second consecutive season in 2020-21, qualifying for a starting salary of 30% of the projected $115.7 million salary cap in the 2022-23 season.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has now contracted the coronavirus twice in the past year. He is unvaccinated, and still unsure about a vaccine.
Hockey Canada will hand the keys to Jon Cooper in search of a third consecutive Olympic gold medal.
Asked what he brings to the table, the six-foot-nine 235-pounder replied: "Winning. Just a winning mentality."
Reilly was listed as "limited" at B.C.'s practice Monday with a right elbow injury.
Taking advantage of the new rules which allow NCAA athletes to capitalize on their likeness, the Panthers have signed University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King to an endorsement contract.
There was no shortage of Raptors news to unpack over the weekend.
The Colorado Rockies said a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at “Dinger,” the club's mascot.
For all the talk of tightened purse strings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England's biggest clubs have had no problem splashing the cash this summer.
Canada has not played at home since Oct. 15, 2019, when it defeated the U.S. 2-0 in CONCACAF Nations League play.
On the heels of a disappointing season, Carter Hart's major payday will have to wait.
Thomas may be feeling attacked by the Saints after a report surfaced that he'd ignored the team's calls during the offseason.
These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.
The Tokyo Games have provided Beijing a preview of hosting an Olympics during a pandemic.
The world’s most exciting soccer league returns on August 13. Will Manchester City successfully defend its Premier League title, or will there be a new name on the trophy come summer 2022?
Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and was flying to France on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona. The 34-year-old Argentina star has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a further season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the contract ahead of it being signed and the official announcement. Messi is set to e
Andy Behrens is joined by Christopher Harris to discuss a handful of running backs and wide receivers that are seeing their ADP stock rise right now to determine if they are good values or not. The guys also discuss Saquon Barkley returning to practice with the New York Giants and take questions from the live viewing audience.
This isn’t a betting column, though there does appear to be an opportunity to make a few bucks in the NFL market. That would be in Minnesota, where quarterback Kirk Cousins seems intent on sabotaging any chance the Vikings can match the win total of nine games set by oddsmakers going into the season. That Cousins is not vaccinated and has no plans to get vaccinated should be troubling enough for Viking fans. Already sidelined for a few crucial practice days, he’s one positive test away from pote