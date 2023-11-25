Bam Adebayo throws it down!

Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
A B.C.-born basketball player at the University of California Berkeley went into the stands Monday to confront a fan who allegedly called him a terrorist.Following Cal's loss to UTEP on Monday in the SoCal Challenge held in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement that Fardaws Aimaq "was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan — including being called a terrorist." "I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such la
Harald Hasselbach, who won a Grey Cup and two Super Bowls over his professional football career, has died, the Calgary Stampeders said Thursday. He was 56. The family of the Dutch-born, Canadian-raised defensive lineman said Hasselbach had cancer, the Stampeders said in a release. Hasselbach, who attended South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen, B.C., and the University of Washington, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 1989. He played 50 games for Calgary from 1990-'93, helping
Though the move came with plenty of scrutiny and risk, the early returns of handing the keys to the franchise to Scottie Barnes have been promising.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will rock an Indigenous-themed mask after all in honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night.
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay attacked a Black, female ESPN reporter after she criticized his "rich, white billionaire" privilege.
McDavid has been good, perhaps even great, for the Oilers this year. Unfortunately for an Edmonton team in a deep hole, that's not enough.
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.
Mercedes star Hamilton has accused his rival team’s principal Horner of “stirring” the pot.
Max Verstappen has warned that Formula One is at a “tipping point” in terms of putting the show before the sport, adding he will quit the sport if it veers too far from its origins.
A combined 30-minute delay wiped out half of the one-hour session.
The Boston Bruins have played less than 20 games, but they are already clear favorites in the Atlantic Division.
Justin Herbert rarely shows emotion on the field and never before negatively. In frustration against the Packers, the Chargers quarterback let loose.
The two plays will be forever linked because they had the misfortune of both taking place on Thanksgiving weekend, 11 years apart.
The Raptors are once again struggling to find their footing on a night to night basis.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Connor McDavid had four assists and the Edmonton Oilers ended their three-game skid by beating the Washington Capitals 5-0 on Friday. Draisaitl also had an assist, and Stuart Skinner stopped all 25 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season. McDavid recorded his first four-point game of the season after 10 of them in 2022-23 when he was nearly unanimously voted the Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP. “You need your top players performing if you’r
SEATTLE (AP) — Facing a tough division opponent on a short week, the Seattle Seahawks couldn’t afford to be sloppy, ineffective or get off to a slow start. That's exactly what happened for the first 30 minutes of Thursday night’s 31-13 loss to San Francisco that once again showed the gulf that remains between the 49ers and the rest of the NFC West. “The first half of this game, we couldn’t get out of our own way enough,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. It was a humbling defeat that left Seattl