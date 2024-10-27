Bam Adebayo slams it home

On the very first episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh digs into the numbers with Dan Devine to find out if centers shooting 3s in the preseason will translate into the regular season and beyond.
Breaking down Miami's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The World Series continues with Game 2 on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Allar was replaced by Beau Pribula.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel reached the second-most touchdown passes in NCAA history in the Ducks' win over Illinois.
Get live updates, highlights, stats and analysis on Saturday's action all day long.
The Yankees seemed headed to a Game 1 victory before an extra 90 feet made all the difference.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
The Yankees captain is underperforming so far this postseason, but his contributions to New York's success go beyond the batter's box.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
Dan Titus offers adds, analysis and more from the second night of the NBA season.
The schools last played each other twice in the same season in 1945.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.