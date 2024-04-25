Bam Adebayo skies for the big oop
Bam Adebayo skies for the big oop, 04/24/2024
EDMONTON — The in-house decibel meter shot past 100 throughout the game. More than 1,150 hats — 14 bags full — were collected after Zach Hyman scored his third goal of the game. Just another raucous playoff night at Edmonton's Rogers Place, right? Not quite. The Oilers announced a sellout crowd for their 7-4 win over Los Angeles on Monday that opened a first-round playoff series with the Kings. Unoccupied seats, however, were noticeable throughout the arena. There was an entire row that was empt
After four hours and a close call with a tug boat, two Manasquan, New Jersey-based fishermen landed a 718-pound giant bluefin tuna.
If you have the opportunity to play catch with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, it’s best to stay humble as this former esports star learned.
The PGA Tour is distributing equity to its players, past and present, who have helped build the Tour and remained in its ranks.
Thanks for staying, gentlemen.
Shohei Ohtani sent fans in Washington home happy with a homer that was both the hardest-hit of his career and the hardest-hit ball in MLB this season.
TORONTO — William Nylander seems to be getting closer. The Maple Leafs winger also still isn't quite ready join the playoff fray. Nylander missed a third straight game to open Toronto's first-round series with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old took part in line rushes alongside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg at Wednesday's morning skate after missing the first two contests of the Original Six matchup, but stayed ou
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is expected to look at the Monday incident involving Aaron Boone, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt and a fan sitting behind the Yankees dugout, a source told the New York Daily News. The source, granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, said that it is standard for the league to review “all ejections and unusual on-field circumstances.” They added ...
Former world number one Rafael Nadal conceded on Wednesday his farewell tour was not proceeding to plan but his wish to compete one last time at cherished tournaments such as the French Open where he has claimed 14 titles was pushing him through the pain barrier. The Spaniard will continue his comeback from injury at the Madrid Masters on Thursday where he is scheduled to play the American 16-year-old Darwin Blanch who has been given an invitation to play in the main draw at one of the most pres
The Houston Texans unveiled a bold shift in their look on Tuesday with new uniforms, with their alternate and Color Rush looks getting big changes.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Jamal Murray's game-winner against the Lakers.
DENVER (AP) — The NBA and Denver police are looking into an incident in which a man reported to be one of the brothers of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was seen punching a fan after the team’s buzzer-beating 101-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs. In videos shared by TMZ and other outlets, the man is seen climbing over seats to confront another person at Ball Arena, who he then punches in the face. TMZ said the altercation happened on Monday night just after the Nugget
The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson reveals his official ballot for MVP, Sixth Man of the Year and the rest of the 2023-24 NBA awards.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — In the moment, The Save kept the game tied. By night's end, it became a game-saver since Florida went on to prevail in overtime. And the way Panthers coach Paul Maurice sees it, the impact from Sergei Bobrovsky's moment on Tuesday night will only continue — with a reach beyond these NHL playoffs and this series between Florida and the Tampa Bay Lightning. It won a game. It may grow the game, too. “There'll be a number of kids in the driveway this weekend and they'll
A number of British Army horses escaped their handlers and ran loose through London on Wednesday, April 24, leaving several people injured.Footage here shows two of the horses, one of which is covered in what was reported to be blood from a collision.Local media reported that the horses were spooked by builders in Belgravia before running east across the center of the capital.The City of London Police said they were made aware of loose horses on Wednesday morning. Westminster Police later said all horses had been accounted for.Four people were hospitalized in connection with the runaways, the Evening Standard said.The horses were from the Household Cavalry, according to local media, a division of the British Army responsible for performing public duties and state ceremonies. Credit: Tracy via Storyful
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Stetson Bennett has rejoined the Los Angeles Rams for the start of their offseason program after missing his entire rookie season for undisclosed reasons. Bennett is attending team meetings and lifting weights with his teammates at the Rams' training complex, coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday. The team hasn't yet started its on-field workouts. “He looks good,” McVay said of Bennett. “He's had a good look in his eyes. He's been attentive in the meetings.”
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey was fouled twice before his turnover that led to the go-ahead 3-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo in the New York Knicks' victory over the 76ers in Game 2, the NBA determined Tuesday. In its Last 2 Minutes report, the league also said that 76ers coach Nick Nurse twice attempted to call timeouts that were “neither recognized nor granted by the officials” during the possession. The furious 76ers planned to file a grievance regarding the officiating after falli
What does a soccer god do on a rare night off?
The former Philadelphia Eagles star lost his 2018 Super Bowl ring during a live event on April 11 at the University of Cincinnati
DENVER (AP) — LeBron James was seeing red after the Los Angeles Lakers watched a golden opportunity slip away. His frustration wasn't so much centered on blowing a 20-point lead. Or his late missed 3-pointer that rimmed out with the game tied. Or Jamal Murray’s fadeaway buzzer-beater that gave the Denver Nuggets a 101-99 win over the Lakers in Game 2 of their first-round series Monday night. James' anger was more distant — the NBA's replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey. At the heart of his wrat