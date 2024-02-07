Bam Adebayo with the flush

CBC

Connie Sinclair, a former newsreader at CBC Radio in Toronto who had a long career in broadcasting, has died, her family says."We are profoundly sad to announce the death of mother, grandmother, partner, animal lover, educator and broadcaster Connie Sinclair," her partner, Mark Wigmore, wrote in post on Facebook."Connie had great loves in her life. Family first and foremost. Nothing was more important to Connie than her kids, grandkids, her partner, and her dearest friends," he continued.In earl