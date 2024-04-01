Bam Adebayo with the big dunk
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Kim Mulkey has long been college basketball’s most colorful, controversial figure. The vitriol among the media toward her borders on unprofessional.
The NHL playoff picture is becoming clearer. Here's an early look at who has a shot at winning the Stanley Cup.
The party in the back is no longer.
Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning of the game Saturday between the Blue Jays and Rays when Toronto pitcher Génesis Cabrera exchanged words with José Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop. Tempers flared after Caballero, who layed down a bunt single to drive in a run, continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner's throwing error. Right fielder George Springer ran down the throw past first base and threw to shortstop Bo Bichette, who tagged Caballero out at third base for the final out of the inning.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets were suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball on Sunday for their actions in separate games. And Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was suspended for one game as a result of Ramírez’s actions, Major League Baseball senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill said. Cabrera was penalized for on-field actions that caused a benches-clearing incident during the bottom of the
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is on the verge of reaching the milestone of 1,000 NHL games, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton is part of the celebration. Carlton remixed her hit song “A Thousand Miles” with Carlson-themed lyrics as part of a collaboration between the team and the production company Fresh Tape Media. On Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, Carlson is set to become the 128th defenseman in league history to skate in 1,000 regular-season games. The
It sounds like Bears GM Ryan Poles had "at least one better offer" on the table for Justin Fields than what he got from the Steelers.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have officially secured a spot in the NHL playoffs, thanks to some help from their Western Conference opponents. The Canucks (45-20-8) were off Saturday, but clinched their berth after the Vegas Golden Knights edged the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime and the slumping San Jose Sharks posted an improbable 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues. Vancouver has not played a post-season game since the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season when they made it through qualification in
Danielle Collins enjoyed a fairytale Miami Open this week, winning one of the biggest titles of her career and accomplishing one of her major goals before she retires at the end of the season.
Scotland bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Canada by trouncing Italy at the World Men's Curling Championship.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue earned two wins Saturday on the opening day of round-robin play at the world men's curling championship. He defeated Czechia's Lukas Klima 9-8 in an extra end and then posted an 8-5 win over Germany's Marc Muskatewitz at the IWC Arena. "The first day is a little unnerving because you’re not sure what you’re going to get when you put the broom down,” Gushue said. “Today was a good learning opportunity and hopefully the ice stays similar to what it
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Toronto center Auston Matthews became the NHL’s first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years, scoring with 5:37 left in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Matthews matched the franchise record he set when he led the NHL in goals two seasons ago. The 26-year-old joins a group of eight NHL players to have multiple 60-goal seasons, and first since Pavel Bure had back-to-back 60-goal campaigns with the Vancouver Canucks in 1992-93 and 1993-94. W
Jade Cargill has been added to WrestleMania XL card after making her official WWE SmackDown debut.
Cody Rhodes will be sticking around in WWE, signing a new contract that will take him beyond his 40th birthday when he'd originally planned to retire.
Line of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin has recalled the mortifying moment that she accidentally flashed commuters.
LSU's Angel Reese and Iowa's Caitlin Clark are even bigger stars than they were in 2023 championship game. The Tigers and Hawkeyes meet in Elite Eight
The LSU Lady Tigers head coach was the subject of a lengthy feature from the Washington Post. Here's what to know about the story.
VANCOUVER — It's not often an NHL player is disappointed when his team wins. Sunday might be the exception for the Vancouver Canucks. “It wasn't a great performance by our group," said Dakota Joshua, who scored twice as his Canucks snuck out a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. "I guess you can be upset after a win. If there was a case, that was probably it. But it was nice to still persevere and get the two points.” The game started well for the Canucks (46-20-8). Brock Boeser scored his 38th
The Australian Open champion lost only three games in a rematch of the Melbourne final.