Bam Adebayo with an assist vs the Washington Wizards
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with an assist vs the Washington Wizards, 01/09/2021
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with an assist vs the Washington Wizards, 01/09/2021
The Toronto Raptors won't have fans at home games at Tampa's Amalie Arena for now.
It's a classic tale of youth vs. experience, as Washington's Chase Young looks to shut down Tom Brady and the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tom Brady led the Bucs to the playoffs in his first year with the team.
Sportsnet's Chris Johnston stops by to get excited about the NHL's North Division and dish on the Maple Leafs.
INDIANAPOLIS — Mikal Bridges found his shooting touch quickly, then finished with a flourish.The third-year forward scored a career-high 34 points and made the 3-pointer to cap the decisive scoring spurt midway through the fourth quarter, helping the Phoenix Suns pull away from Indiana for a 125-117 victory Saturday.“Whenever you hit the first couple of shots everything feels good, so you start feeling more aggressive,” Bridges said. “It felt amazing. I know when I get comfortable, I keep telling myself to keep being aggressive. Don't relax and just keep going."Bridges was 12 of 18 from the field, 6 of 8 on 3s and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Devin Booker added 25 points as the Suns pulled into a tie with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the West at 7-3 while earning their first win in Indy since 2016.Phoenix knocked down 16 more 3-pointers after making 38 in its previous two games. The Suns also became the ninth team in league history to open the season with 10 straight games of 10 or more 3s.It was simply too much for the Pacers, despite All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis finishing with 28 points, a career high-tying 22 rebounds and the first 20-20 game of his career.“He was good, really good," two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo said. “He did a really good job following up misses and playing his iso plays, getting rebounds. It was big. Unfortunately, we came up short."Phoenix used a late first-half run to take a 56-53 halftime lead, then opened the second half by scoring the first five points.While Sabonis almost single-handedly kept the Pacers close with 16 points in the final six minutes of the third quarter, Indiana never took the lead.Instead, Bridges heated up again late, knocking down a 3 to cap an 11-0 run that gave Phoenix a 109-96 lead with 5:49 to go.TIP-INSSuns: Teammates doused Bridges with an ice cold celebration following the game. ... Phoenix had only three turnovers just one night after having 20. ... The Suns are 3-0 on the second game of a back-to-back this season. ... Perennial All-Star Chris Paul had 15 points and 10 assists. ... DeAndre Ayton didn't score until 8:43 left in the third quarter and finished with eight points and 14 rebounds. ... Phoenix has its best 10-game record since starting 8-2 in 2009-10.Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon had 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds. ... Oladipo scored 16 points while Myles Turner had 15 points and 10 rebounds and four more blocks. ... Justin Holiday continued his strong play as of late with 17 points, including 14 in 14 first-half minutes. ... Sabonis has a double-double in all nine games this season. ... Indiana is 4-3 at home this season. ... The eight-point difference was Indiana's most lopsided loss this season.ON THE BUBBLEThe recent spike in positive COVID-19 tests around the NBA has prompted some to speculate whether the league might have to rethink playing inside a “bubble.” Oladipo made it clear he's no fan of going back in the bubble, especially with up to 1,000 fans to soon be allowed inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.“I hope not," he said of the bubble talk. “But I think the NBA is doing all they can and the NBPA as well, working together to make sure we’re as safe as possible. But it’s tough. You can try your best and unfortunately some people may still catch it. We’ve got to do the best job to limit the virus as much as possible. Hopefully it doesn’t end up being another bubble, but at the end of the day we’ve got to do what’s safest for us."UP NEXTSuns: Complete a three-game road trip Monday at Washington.Pacers: Begin a five-game road trip when they visit Sacramento on Monday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Marot, The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — Joel Ayayi posted the first triple-double in Gonzaga history and the top-ranked Bulldogs routed Portland 116-88 Saturday for their 16th straight win. Ayayi had 12 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, and Drew Timme had 26 points for the Bulldogs (12-0, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who were riding the nation's longest active winning streak. Ahmed Ali had 19 points for the Pilots (6-5, 0-2), who have lost 13 straight against Gonzaga. Andrew Nembhard of Aurora, Ont., added 10 points and five assists in the victory for Gonzaga. It was Gonzaga's first “true” road trip of the season — the team played a number of early season neutral site games. The Zags were coming off an 89-62 victory over BYU in Spokane on Thursday. Corey Kispert had 23 points in the game, which was hastily scheduled after both teams lost opponents because of COVID-19 protocols. Kispert, who leads the WCC in scoring, finished with 14 points against Portland. Ayayi, a junior guard from France, was the reigning WCC Player of the Week after collecting three double-doubles last week. He had a conference-best four double-doubles heading into the game against the Pilots. Leading the nation in scoring offence, Gonzaga has 85 or more points in every game this season. Portland hung with the Zags at the start, but starting forward Eddie Davis collected two early fouls and went to the bench. The 6-foot-6 junior was averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds heading into the game. Gonzaga started pulling away midway through the first half when Ayayi's jumper made it 23-16. The Zags stretched the lead to 39-25 on Anton Watson's layup and led 56-35 at the half. The Zags were 0 for 6 from 3-point range in the opening half. Kispert hit the team's first 3 at 3:37 into the second. Instead, Gonzaga had 80 points in the paint, compared to Portland's 26. Seven Gonzaga players were in double figures and the Bulldogs led by as many as 36 points. The Pilots were coming off an 88-64 loss at San Francisco on Thursday. BIG PICTURE Gonzaga: The Bulldogs were one of nine unbeaten teams in the nation. ... Mark Few is 40-2 against Portland as coach of the Zags. ... Guard Aaron Cook was on the floor after missing two games with a leg injury. Portland: The Pilots' last win in the series came in January 2014 at the Chiles Center. ... It is the second time Portland has hosted a top-ranked team: The last was last January when Gonzaga won 85-72 at the Chiles Center. ... The Pilots fell to 0-9 against teams ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. UP NEXT Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine on Thursday. Portland hosts San Francisco on Thursday. ___ For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Whether it was John Wolford's inexperience or Jared Goff's battered thumb under centre, the Seattle Seahawks should have had the advantage.No way the champs of the NFC West would lose at home to a quarterback making his second career start, or the guy less than two weeks removed from thumb surgery. Right?“I think about two weeks ago, I was sitting right here in this chair, knowing I have a broken thumb and lying to you guys,” Goff said. “And coming back here and winning this game in a big way is meaningful.”While it was a combination of running and defence that proved the difference, Goff played a major role in the Rams' 30-20 win over the Seahawks on Saturday.Goff's numbers weren't special, but they probably shouldn't have. It was two weeks ago he suffered a thumb injury in the Week 16 loss to the Seahawks that required surgery.It wasn't even supposed to be Goff's day to shine.That opportunity was set for Wolford, who led the Rams to a Week 17 win to clinch a playoff spot and seemed just fine in the first quarter against Seattle. But the plan changed when Wolford was injured on a 2-yard run with 5:19 left in the first quarter. Wolford went head first and into the right shoulder of Jamal Adams. Wolford left the field on his own, but eventually went to a local hospital as a precaution.Suddenly, Goff was thrust into a much larger role. He finished 9 of 19 for 155 yards and a late 15-yard TD pass to Robert Woods. Most importantly, Goff didn't turn over the ball after throwing a costly interception in the Week 16 loss.“My thumb is fine. It’s coming along. It’s not 100% because it had surgery 12 days ago, but it’s in a good place,” Goff said. “I’m very capable with what I’ve got going on right now. I’m very proud of our team. It’s an exciting game. It’s an exciting day.”What made the day so successful for Goff was Seattle's defence getting exposed in a way it rarely had. Seattle was best in the league at limiting points the second-half of the season. But the one constant, even early in the season when the Seahawks were struggling defensively, was the ability to stop the run.That was absent against the Rams. Cam Akers rushed for 131 yards and had lanes of space to run through, often breaking tackles to get to the second level. And because Seattle couldn't slow down Akers or Malcolm Brown, it never forced Goff to have to make exceptional throws even though he was limited.The Rams rushed for 164 yards, third most allowed this season by Seattle.“They've played us enough and they found out where they wanted to go and we just didn’t stop it,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “There was a lot of similar plays that they ran and we were doing our things to try and get them stopped, and they just were able to keep pecking away.”Goff did have a couple of big plays, both of which will probably gnaw at the Seahawks all off-season. Goff hit Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard pass in the second quarter that Jamal Adams appeared in position to knock away or possibly intercept. The reception led to a 39-yard field goal from Matt Gay.On the Rams' next drive, Goff was flushed from the pocket on third-and-9 but found Akers open for a 44-yard catch-and-run up the sideline. Akers eventually capped the drive with a 5-yard run and a 20-10 halftime lead.“They did a phenomenal job. They controlled the clock and they flipped the field on us a lot of times," Jamal Adams said. “They made more plays than we did. I mean it’s tough to win ballgames when we’re not hitting on all cylinders, all three phases.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night for their third straight win.The 19-year-old Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double by 177 days.Ball, the third overall pick in the NBA draft, was 9 of 13 from the field as the Hornets handed the struggling Hawks their fourth straight loss. He became only the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player ever to reach that plateau coming off the bench.Terry Rozier scored 23 points for the Hornets.NUGGETS 115, 76ERS 103PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 12 assists to lead Denver past Philadelphia, beating a 76ers team that had only seven available players because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols.The Sixers tipped without four regular starters — All-Stars Ben Simmons (sore left knee) and Joel Embiid (back) due to injury, and Seth Curry and Tobias Harris over virus concerns. Coach Doc Rivers said he didn’t think the game should be played.Curry learned of his positive coronavirus test while the team played Thursday in Brooklyn, and the additional testing, contact tracing and COVID-19 health and safety protocols led to a slew of unavailable players.The team met the minimum eight active players by including injured forward Mike Scott, who was not actually able to play.Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 39 points in 44 minutes on 18-of-33 shooting in his first career start, and Isaiah Joe had 13 points.HEAT 128, WIZARDS 124WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Herro scored a career-high 31 points and Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as Miami beat short-handed Washington.Washington played without the NBA’s leading scorer, Bradley Beal, who was a late scratch when he was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.Miami has alternated wins and losses through its first eight games. The Wizards lost their third straight and are winless in five home games.They were also without their other starting guard, Russell Westbrook, out with a left quad injury. Westbrook, who had triple-doubles in his first four games with the Wizards, was intending to play the second half of a back-to-back for the first time after sitting out the first two.SUNS 125, PACERS 117INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored a career-high 34 points and Devin Booker added 25, leading Phoenix over Indiana.Phoenix pulled into a tie with the defending champion Los Angles Lakers for the best record in the Western Conference at 7-3 after earning its first road win over the Pacers since 2016.All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis had 28 points and matched his career high with 22 rebounds for the Pacers, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.Phoenix used a late first-half run to take a 56-53 halftime lead, then opened the second half by scoring the first five points.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Tyler Herro scored a career-high 31 points and Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Miami Heat beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 128-124 on Saturday night.Miami (4-4) has alternated wins and losses through its first eight games. The Wizards (2-8) lost their third straight game and are winless in five home games.Washington played without the NBA’s leading scorer, Bradley Beal, who was a late scratch when he was placed in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocol.They were also without their other starting guard, Russell Westbrook, out with a left quad injury. Westbrook, who had triple-doubles in his first four games with the Wizards, was intending to play the second half of a back-to-back for the first time after sitting out the first two.Washington’s starting centre, Thomas Bryant, suffered a left knee injury less than two minutes into the game, and didn’t return.Garrison Mathews led the Wizards with 22 points. Deni Avdija scored 20.The Heat, which led nearly all the way, outscored the Wizards 28-15 in the third quarter to take a 103-86 lead.TIP-INSHeat: G Goran Dragic had 21 points on seven 3-pointers. … C Bam Adebayo had 16 rebounds despite playing only 21 minutes due to foul trouble.Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks was assessed a technical in the fourth quarter. … The Capital City Go-Go, Washington’s G League affiliate, will flex assign players to the Erie Bayhawks, New Orleans' G League affiliate, during the season that begins next month in Orlando, Florida.UP NEXTHeat: Visit the Celtics on Sunday.Wizards: Host the Suns on Monday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportsttps://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRich Dubroff, The Associated Press
Jared Goff doesn't say much, but he had something to say after the Rams' win.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night for their straight win.The 19-year-old Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double by 177 days.Ball, the third overall pick in the NBA draft, was 9 of 13 from the field as the Hornets handed the struggling Hawks their fourth straight loss. He became only the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player ever to reach that plateau coming off the bench.Terry Rozier scored 23 points for the Hornets.Ball just missed the first triple-double of his career in the Hornets’ win Friday night over the Pelicans, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Ball turned it on the second half and produced the record when he drove the lane and dished out to Rozier for a 3-pointer.Cam Reddish scored 21 points and De'Andre Hunter had 20 for the Hawks. Atlanta's Trae Young struggled all night, shooting 5 of 19 from the floor to finish with 15 points and 10 assists.The Hornets shot 57.5% from the field in the first half to build a 59-50 lead, while holding the Hawks to 36%.P.J. Washington had 22 points for the Hornets.TIP-INSHawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic got the start over Reddish but left in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.Hornets: Charlotte came in leading the league in assists and had 27 against the Hawks. ... Gordon Hayward finished with 13 points after averaging 35 points over the past two games.UP NEXTHawks: Return home Monday night to host the 76ers, the first meeting of the teams this season.Hornets: Back home on Monday night against the Hawks as they continue a grueling stretch of six games in nine nights.Steve Reed, The Associated Press
The Hornets rookie is already doing big things.
Canada's Bridget Carleton re-signed with the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. Carleton, 23, is coming off a career-best season, having played 22 games, including 15 starts, to help guide the Lynx into the playoffs, before bowing out to eventual champions Seattle Storm in the semis. The six-foot-one native of Chatham, Ont., began the season on the bench, until injuries thrust her into the limelight on Aug. 5. The Team Canada forward rose to the occasion, scoring a career-best 25 points and securing seven rebounds. It was a historic night. WATCH | Carleton pours in 25 points in victory: Only three other players in the past 20 years have managed to put up those kinds of numbers in their first WNBA start. In just her second season, Carleton would go on to start 14 more times for the Lynx, averaging a career best 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25.8 minutes per contest, while shooting 52 per cent from the floor and 45.7 per cent from beyond the arc. WATCH | Carleton says she had fun in 1st career start: Originally selected 21st overall by the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft, Carleton arrived in Minnesota in August of the same year on a seven-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
A quarter-century ago, the Buffalo Bills won a playoff game. Now, they have another victory.They even figured out how to stop a Hail Mary.Buffalo (14-3) snapped an 0-6 post-season skid with a 27-24 victory Saturday against Indianapolis (11-6). The previous playoff win was over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. And it came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years, with a limited number of 6,700 fans in attendance for the first time this season.Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, scored another rushing, and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass to end the game. Buffalo will host an AFC divisional-round game.“It doesn’t matter how it looks," Allen said. "It’s the playoffs. It’s win or go home and we got it done. We’ve got to turn our focus to whoever we got next week.”In a later game, the Rams won at the Seahawks 30-20.Tampa Bay (11-5) visited Washington (7-9) at night. The hosts were without starting quarterback Alex Smith (leg injury).In Buffalo's last loss before winning its next six games and the AFC East crown, Hyde was one of three defenders who failed to knock down the ball. DeAndre Hopkins’ 43-yard leaping catch on Kyler Murray's desperation throw — the “Hail Murray” — won that game for Arizona. The Bills learned from it, and Philip River's heave for T. Y. Hilton was incomplete.“It’s been a long time since Bills Mafia has been able to celebrate like this," Allen said. “But it’s one game.”Rams 30, Seahawks 20A dominant defence that even was without unanimous All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald for much of the second half was decisive for Los Angeles. A pick-6 by Darious Williams of Russell Wilson, who seemed rattled all game, was a major contributor, as were five sacks, two by Donald.“A lot of guys stepped up and answered the bell in a big way,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “Darious Williams showing up, I thought that was a huge momentum shift for us.”Cam Akers rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, and Jared Goff, though shaky for portions of the game, replaced injured starting quarterback John Wolford early on and avoided major mistakes. Less than two weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb, Goff capped the victory with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods.“I think it was really just a stinger. He definitely seemed good,” McVay said of Wolford.SUNDAYBrowns (11-5) at Steelers (12-4)For their return to the playoffs after a drought beginning in 2003, the Browns will be missing coach Kevin Stefanski and standout guard Joel Bitonio because of COVID-19 issues, and they aren't all that healthy otherwise. They barely practiced this week.Perhaps of help is their familiarity with their archrivals, who won the AFC North but lost four of their final five after going 11-0. Cleveland also edged Pittsburgh in the season finale, but the Steelers rested many regulars, including QB Ben Roethlisberger and All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt.Key to this matchup could be the ground games. Cleveland is strong with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, while Pittsburgh struggles.Chicago (8-8) at New Orleans (12-4)Although the Saints needed overtime to beat the Bears in November, they are solid favourites here after winning their fourth straight NFC South crown. Drew Brees likely is in his final playoff run and has supreme weapons in record-tying RB Alvin Kamara and, if healthy, wideout Michael Thomas.Plus, New Orleans has a defence in many ways as staunch as Chicago's. The Bears need their defence to be at its best because other than WR Allen Robinson, they have few threats. They are the third team since the 1970 merger to reach the playoffs after a six-game losing streak.Ravens (11-5) at Titans (11-5)They met in the divisional playoffs last year and Derrick Henry ran all over the Ravens for 195 yards. They met in the regular season and the All-Pro running back had 133 yards in November’s OT win on his way to a 2,000-yard season.Baltimore has its own highly efficient running game, a three-pronged operation featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson and RBs Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens averaged an NFL-best 191.9 yards rushing per game and their 3,071 yards rushing were third highest in NFL history.Oddly, this is the fifth playoff meeting, and the road team won each of the first four.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
SCOREBOARDSunday, Jan. 10Baltimore at Tennessee, 1:05 p.m., ESPN and ABC. The road team has won each of the previous four playoff meetings between the franchises. The Ravens (11-5) are making their third straight playoff trip and ninth in 13 years under coach John Harbaugh. Lamar Jackson threw 11 touchdown passes and ran for four scores during Baltimore's five-game winning streak to end the regular season. The Titans (11-5) are making their third playoff appearance in four seasons and second straight under third-year coach Mike Vrabel. Derrick Henry had 2,027 yards rushing to become the eighth player in NFL history to reach 2,000. He also led the NFL with 17 TD runs.Chicago at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. CBS and Nickelodeon. The Bears (8-8) recovered from a six-game losing streak earlier in the season to reach the playoffs for the second time in three years. Chicago went 1-6 against teams that had winning records in the regular season, the lone victory coming against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at Soldier Field on Oct. 8. Drew Brees and the Saints (12-4) enter the playoffs with two of their top offensive stars back as running back Alvin Kamara was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and wide receiver Michael Thomas from injured reserve. Brees missed half of one game and all of four others with rib and lung injuries, but has played three games since returning to the active roster.Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. NBC. The teams split their two regular-season meetings this season, each winning at home. The Browns (11-5) are making their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season. But they'll be without first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, who'll miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer will handle sideline duties. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 13-8 in the playoffs, but just 5-6 since Pittsburgh’s last Super Bowl title in 2008. He's the only player on the roster with a Super Bowl ring and is one of just nine Steelers who have a playoff win in Pittsburgh on their resume.__STARSPassing— Josh Allen, Bills, was 26 of 35 for 324 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score while leading Buffalo to its first playoff victory in 25 years, 27-24 over Indianapolis.— Jared Goff, Rams, stepped in for injured starter John Wolford less than two weeks since he had three pins surgically inserted into his broken right thumb and went 9 of 19 for 155 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles' 30-20 victory at Seattle.___Rushing— Cam Akers, Rams, ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle.___Receiving— Stefon Diggs, Bills, caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis.— DK Metcalf, Seahawks, had two touchdown catches in a losing cause as Seattle fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-20.___Special Teams— Tyler Bass, Bills, accounted for the decisive points as the rookie kicker hit a 54-yard field goal to put Buffalo up 27-16 with 8:08 remaining en route to a 27-24 win.___Defence— Darious Williams, Rams, returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown in Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle.— Micah Hyde, Bills, batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass to seal Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis.___MILESTONESWith his 5-yard TD run and two TD passes in Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis, Josh Allen became the fifth player since at least 1940 to score a touchdown rushing, passing and receiving in his playoff career. Allen scored on a 16-yard catch from John Brown in a 22-19 OT loss at Houston a year ago. Allen joined Nick Foles, Kordell Stewart, Freeman McNeil and Julian Edelman to accomplish the feat.STREAKS & STATSBuffalo snapped an 0-6 post-season skid by winning its first playoff game since 1995 by defeating Indianapolis 27-24. The Bills' last playoff victory came against Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. This one came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years. ... Buffalo has won seven straight games. ... The Los Angeles Rams ended Seattle’s 10-game home winning streak in the playoffs with a 30-20 victory. The Seahawks' last home playoff loss came in January 2005 to the St. Louis Rams. ... Los Angeles' Cam Akers ran for 131 yards against Seattle, the best rushing day by a Rams running back since Marshall Faulk went for 159 against Philadelphia in January 2002. Akers' 176 yards from scrimmage were the second most by a rookie in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era, surpassed only by Timmy Smith's 213 for Washington in the 1988 Super Bowl.RAM TOUGHThe Los Angeles Rams' top-ranked defence carried its dominance into the playoffs with a 30-20 victory at Seattle. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks were held to just 278 yards and 11 first downs against a unit missing injured unanimous All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald for much of the second half. Donald and Leonard Floyd each had two of the Rams' five sacks of Wilson.OLD MAN RIVERSIndianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers joined Pro Football Hall of Famer George Blanda as the only players 39 or older to throw at least two TD passes in a road playoff game since 1950. The 39-year-old Rivers tossed two scoring passes in the Colts' 27-24 loss at Buffalo. Blanda also had two TD throws with the Raiders against the Baltimore Colts in the 1970 AFC championship at 43 years old.SIDELINEDRams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald left in the third quarter of Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle with a rib injury. ... Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp limped off grabbing at his right knee in the closing minutes. ... Rams starting QB John Wolford was 3 of 6 passing for 29 yards and had one run for 2 yards before injuring his neck.SPEAKING“I haven’t had time to celebrate and take it in, but this is awesome for the Bills organization, the city, to be able to play a home game and get a victory. Since 2017, we’ve been working at this, but a day like today, to come out on top, we worked so hard.” — Bills safety Jordan Poyer after Buffalo beat Indianapolis 27-24 for the franchise's first playoff win in 25 years.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
Six of the NFL's eight female coaches are working this wild-card weekend.
Ohio State's late-season surge has been buoyed by a surprise emergence from transfer Trey Sermon — and the flashiness of it is reminding many, including former coach Urban Meyer, of a certain star NFL running back.
SEATTLE (AP) — Cam Akers rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Darious Williams returned Russell Wilson’s interception 42 yards for a score, and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-20 in the NFC wild-card playoff game Saturday.The best defence in the league during the regular season carried its dominance into the playoffs — even while missing unanimous All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald for much of the second half. No team was better at limiting yards or points than the Rams (11-6) and they continued to torment Wilson and the Seahawks (12-5).Seattle’s quarterback was under a siege from the defensive front and a secondary that minus one play never let DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett break loose. Donald, before leaving with a rib injury, and Jalen Ramsey were superb. But so were other role players such as Troy Reeder, Jordan Fuller and Leonard Floyd.Floyd had two of the Rams’ five sacks. Two of the others belonged to Donald. The Rams allowed just 278 total yards and 11 first downs.Williams’ interception was his third of the season against Wilson after picking him off twice in Los Angeles in November. He jumped a wide receiver screen intended for Metcalf and returned it untouched to give the Rams a 13-3 lead midway through the second quarter.Akers added a 5-yard TD run just before halftime for a 20-10 lead. It proved enough with a Seattle offence that was disjointed and confused nearly from the start.Wilson had one of his worst playoff performances. He was 11 of 27 for 174 yards. Wilson connected with Metcalf on a pair of TDs: 51 yards in the first half off a broken play, and a 12-yard TD with 2:28 left to make the score more respectable.The Rams pulled off the upset without a healthy quarterback for more than three quarters of the game. John Wolford started for the second straight week, but suffered a neck injury when he dived head first in the first quarter and was hit in the helmet by Jamal Adams’ shoulder. Wolford was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.BILLS 27, COLTS 24ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo earned its first playoff victory in a quarter century when Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, scored another rushing, and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass for a win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card game.Buffalo snapped an 0-6 post-season skid by winning its first playoff game since a 37-22 win over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. And it came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years, with a limited number of 6,700 fans in attendance for the first time this season.Allen finished 26 of 35 for 324 yards, with a 5-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox and a 35-yarder to Stefon Diggs.The game wasn’t decided until the final play, when Rivers faced fourth-and-11 from the Buffalo 47. Rivers heaved a deep pass for T.Y. Hilton, who was surrounded by defenders in the right side of the end zone. Hyde broke through the crowd of bodies, leaping up and batting the ball to the ground.It just so happens, Hyde was one of three Bills defenders that failed to do the same thing in allowing DeAndre Hopkins’ 43-yard leaping catch in the final seconds of Arizona’s 32-30 win over Buffalo on Nov. 15.Buffalo (14-3) has won seven in a row since that loss.Rookie kicker Tyler Bass accounted for the decisive points by hitting a 54-yard field goal to put Buffalo up 27-16 with 8:08 remaining.The Colts (11-6) ended a season in which they won 11 games for the first time since 2014, and reached the playoffs for the second time in three years under coach Frank Reich.Rivers finished 27 of 46 for 309 yards and had his career playoff record drop to 5-7.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
SEATTLE — A lot of Cam Akers churning yards on the ground and mostly a great Rams defence has Los Angeles moving on in the NFC playoffs at the expense of division-foe Seattle.Akers rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Darious Williams returned Russell Wilson’s interception 42 yards for a score, and the Rams beat the Seahawks 30-20 in the NFC wild-card playoff game Saturday.The best defence in the league during the regular season carried its dominance into the playoffs — even while missing unanimous All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald for much of the second half. No team was better at limiting yards or points than the Rams (11-6) and they continued to torment Wilson and the Seahawks (12-5).Seattle's quarterback was under a siege from the defensive front and a secondary that minus one play never let DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett break loose. Donald, before leaving with a rib injury, and Jalen Ramsey were superb. But so were other role players such as Troy Reeder, Jordan Fuller and Leonard Floyd.Floyd had two of the Rams' five sacks. Two of the others belonged to Donald. The Rams allowed just 278 total yards and 11 first downs.It added up to sending the Rams into next week’s divisional playoff round, likely at top-seeded Green Bay unless Chicago upsets New Orleans.Williams’ interception was his third of the season against Wilson after picking him off twice in Los Angeles in November. He jumped a wide receiver screen intended for Metcalf and returned it untouched to give the Rams a 13-3 lead midway through the second quarter.Akers added a 5-yard TD run just before halftime for a 20-10 lead. It proved enough with a Seattle offence that was disjointed and confused nearly from the start.Wilson had one of his worst playoff performances. He was 11 of 27 for 174 yards. Wilson connected with Metcalf on a pair of TDs: 51 yards in the first half off a broken play, and a 12-yard TD with 2:28 left to make the score more respectable.Seattle never played with the lead and was 2 of 14 on third downs. It's first home playoff game in four years was a dud without its raucous home crowd, and the Seahawks saw their 10-game home playoff win streak snapped.Their last home playoff loss came in January 2005 to the St. Louis Rams.The Rams pulled off the upset without a healthy quarterback for more the three quarters of the game. John Wolford started for the second straight week but suffered a neck injury when he dived head first in the first quarter and was hit in the helmet by Jamal Adams’ shoulder. Wolford was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.Jared Goff took over less than two weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb; he was injured in the Week 16 loss to Seattle. Goff didn’t do anything spectacular but also avoided major mistakes.Goff was 9 of 19 for 155 yards. He capped the victory with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods with 4:46 left after Seattle’s D.J. Reed fumbled a punt.Akers, the Rams' rookie ball carrier, was outstanding after not playing two weeks ago. Akers had the best rushing day by a Rams running back since Marshall Faulk went for 159 against Philadelphia in January 2002.The Rams finished with 164 yards rushing.INJURIESDonald left in the third quarter with a rib injury. After going in and out of the locker room a couple of times he was a spectator most of the second half. WR Cooper Kupp limped off grabbing at his right knee in the closing minutes.Wolford was 3 of 6 passing for 29 yards and had one run for 2 yards before getting hurt.UP NEXTThe Rams will most likely play at the Packers next week. Seattle will head into an off-season filled with questions after winning the division but experiencing another early playoff exit.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics could be without stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and a number of other players because of coronavirus safety protocols when they face Miami on Sunday.The Celtics are listing Tatum as doubtful and Brown as questionable for the rematch of the Eastern Conference finals. Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams have already been ruled out for that reason, and the status of Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green is unknown.With Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford unavailable because of injuries, the Celtics could have the minimum eight players required to start a game.Beset by its own coronavirus problems, Philadelphia dressed an injured player Saturday so it could field a team to play against Denver.Boston played on Friday against Washington, and Tatum was seen on video talking to the Wizards' Bradley Beal, who missed a game Saturday against Miami because of the health and safety protocols.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press