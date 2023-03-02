Bam Adebayo with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers

The Toronto Raptors sent five players to their G-League affiliate on Wednesday Canadian guard Dalano Banton, centre Christian Koloko and swingman Joe Wieskamp were all put on assignment to Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ont. Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. and forward Ron Harper Jr. were both sent to the 905 on their two-way contracts. Toronto begins a five-game road trip with a stop in Washington on Thursday. The 905 have a five-game homestand at the same time, allowing the five players sent to the team to
Memphis Grizzlies point guard was involved in several violent incidents last summer, according to police reports
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 20 and pulled down eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors held off the Chicago Bulls 101-96 on Tuesday. Point guard Fred VanVleet only had three points but nine assists and six rebounds in his return to the Raptors' (31-32) lineup after missing three games following the birth of his third child. O.G. Anunoby added 17 points and seven rebounds for Toronto, while Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points and Jakob Poeltl scored 14. Nikola Vucevic's 23 points led Chicago (28-34), w
Regardless of how you might feel about the trade deadline or the direction of the franchise, you have to respect the Raptors for continuing to fight.
"That kind of sealed the deal," Larsa Pippen tells PEOPLE of the moment she realized she and Marcus Jordan were more than just friends
P.J. Tucker wanted to stay with the Miami Heat, but he explains why he still chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency this past summer.
Nikola Jokic joined Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd and LeBron James in an elite group.
D'Angelo Russell is also out with a sprained right ankle.
Just as fans argue about who the GOAT of the NBA is, so do the league's current or former players. The debate is most often between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, though Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has some backers, too. Prior to the James era, the ...
If you're not familiar with Sharpe's game, here's your chance.
Somehow discussions around the NBA MVP award felt more nuanced and less hostile before advanced statistics sent the media down a path players and fans did not follow so willingly.
Scoot Henderson is starting to watch the Harry Potter movies. In his spare time, he also is getting ready for the NBA draft. Everybody knows French phenom Victor Wembanyama likely will be picked No. 1.
Crowder opted to take the high road when discussing his departure from the Suns: “They asked me to keep it in house, I’ll keep it in house. I’m now gone, same thing I’ve told everybody else: I’ve moved on from the situation. I wish them the best, I’m leaving that behind.”
Alabama has stated that it was a “group decision” to allow Brandon Miller to continue playing, yet university president Stuart Bell has yet to say a word publicly.
Players, parents, coaches, and fans were involved in the altercation at Morris High School on Friday night
Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 02/28/2023
Luka Doncic holds to the keys to Jason Kidd’s future with the Mavericks, who are disappointing 32-31.
With the fantasy hoops playoffs underway or on the horizon, it's time to move on from injured players, including dropping LeBron James.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in his Suns debut, helping Phoenix snap the Charlotte Hornets’ five-game winning streak with a wire-to-wire 105-91 victory Wednesday night. Devin Booker scored 37 points and Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 16 rebounds in the Suns' seventh victory in 10 games. Chris Paul added 11 assists. Durant, acquired in blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9, showed no lingering effects from a sprained right knee that kept
Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to their first win in five games with 23 points, including a driving layup over Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.