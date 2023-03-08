Bam Adebayo with an alley oop vs the Atlanta Hawks

Vanessa was in attendance as Gasol, the legendary Laker and longtime teammate of Kobe's, had his No. 16 jersey retired
The former NBA players are the latest to pump up the volume of on-air arguments.
The Raptors found themselves on the wrong side of several calls in the dying minutes of Monday's loss to the Nuggets.
Redick pushes back on Perkins’ commentary on Nowitzki, Nash and Jokic
Shaquille O'Neal is making "no excuses" for Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant. "He put himself in this position," O'Neal said Tuesday.
A video shared on Instagram showed the Grizzlies point guard holding a gun in a nightclub
Sports trivia was not the forte of these "Jeopardy!" contestants. Could you solve these clues that all three players bombed on Thursday's episode?
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
The Lakers star is injured, but he's playing games on Twitter to promote LeBron James Jr.'s career.
James Harden fell one rebound short of a spectacular triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers got the better of the Indiana Pacers.
“I was just taken back, I couldn’t believe It happened.”
Here's a look at who has had strong starts or tougher times in the early going after the NHL trade deadline.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ross Chastain‘s daring last-lap thrash will forever be memorialized in NASCAR lore. Chastain visited the historic 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Tuesday, climbed into a Kubota forklift and helped remove part of the SAFER barrier in Turns 3 and 4, the site of his famed ‘Hail Melon‘ move that propelled him into […]
LONDON, Ont. — Canada skip Brad Gushue has been dealing with some lower-body discomfort over the first few days at the Tim Hortons Brier. He admits he "probably overdid it" at a team training camp ahead of this week's Canadian men's curling championship. "We'll manage it throughout the week and hopefully it gets better and better," Gushue said. This is the first competitive event for the St. John's, N.L.-based team since mid-January. Gushue didn't need to play in the recent provincial championsh
Jared Goff and Christen Harper first met on a dating app and are now engaged
Valentina Shevchenko seemingly was pulling away from a game Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 until one big mistake led to a stunning finish.
LABRADOR CITY, N.L. — A snowmobile race in Labrador that bills itself as the longest and toughest in the world was cancelled mid-course Tuesday because of rain and broken sea ice brought on by unseasonably warm temperatures. Organizers of the 3,500-kilometre Cain's Quest endurance race announced the decision on social media, hours after a member of the Finnish team drove into the water. Markku Rytinki and Esa Norokorpi were racing toward Port Hope Simpson just before dawn, when Norokorpi crashed
Making a run at Lamar Jackson could be costly both in trade compensation and a new contract for the QB, but these teams might consider it.
Gonzaga's players heard the criticisms this wasn't the same Bulldogs team that has been among the nation's elite in recent years, and they even struggled themselves to live up to the program's enormous expectations. “There were numerous days where I was not fun to be around,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. The Bulldogs kept working at it, and on Tuesday night, No. 9 Gonzaga sent a message to the rest of the country with a dominant-from-the-start 77-51 victory over No. 16 Saint Mary's in the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have had their way with the New Jersey Devils in recent years. Auston Matthews and company did it with grit on Tuesday night to finish off a tough five-game trip. Matthews scored on a power play with 2:53 remaining and the Maple Leafs tallied twice in the final five minutes to beat the Devils 4-3 behind a 30-save performance by Ilya Samsonov.