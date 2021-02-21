Bam Adebayo with an alley oop vs the Los Angeles Lakers
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with an alley oop vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 02/20/2021
"He crossed the line. That's the main thing."
Canadian bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi knocked out Drako Rodriguez with a nasty right hand to snap a two-fight skid.
His absence is reportedly unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.
Something spectacular happens every time Auston Matthews touches the puck this season as he blossoms into the NHL's premier sniper.
Calle Jarnkrok scored in the first and third periods as the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Saturday night.
DeMarcus Cousins appeared in 25 games for the Rockets this season, his first in Houston.
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday night. Kris Letang scored twice, including a tiebreaking goal in the third period, as Pittsburgh won for the fourth time in five games. Mike Matheson also scored, and Tristan Jarry made 33 saves. Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for New York, which has dropped two straight following a season-high eight-game point streak. Semyon Varlamov stopped 15 shots. Nelson gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead with his fifth goal just 53 seconds into the third period, but the Penguins responded. Matheson tied it with his first goal for the Penguins at 7:35. He started the rush and eventually finished the play with a wrist shot from the slot. Letang put Pittsburgh ahead for good at 13:34. His centre-point wrist shot beat Varlamov over the shoulder to the blocker side. Crosby became the 25th active skater to play in his 1,000th game. He’s also the first player in Penguins history to play 1,000 games with the team. Crosby entered his 1,000th game with the eighth-most points in NHL history through 1,000 games. Pittsburgh handed New York its first regulation loss in nine games on Thursday. It was the first time the Penguins won a game all season without trailing at any point. But the Islanders took it to Pittsburgh in the first period Saturday, building a 16-4 advantage in shots. Jarry stepped up, and the game was scoreless after one. Shots were 23-10 in favour of the Islanders when Letang opened the scoring 12:36 into the second. Letang scored 12 seconds into a power play with a blocker-side slap shot from Malkin and Crosby. Eberle tied it with his seventh goal at 15:28, beating Jarry with a backhand. MALKIN MISSES TIME Malkin briefly departed with a little more than five minutes to play in the first period. He returned to the bench four minutes into the second. Malkin gingerly flexed his right leg and left for the dressing room in the first after slamming awkwardly into the boards when Islanders forward Matthew Barzal spun away from a defensive-zone check attempt. PENGUINS HONOR CROSBY The Penguins all took warmups in Crosby’s No. 87 jersey to recognize their captain before his 1,000th NHL game. At one point during warmups, his teammates knelt down in unison and replicated Crosby’s routine of re-tying his skates. The Penguins honoured Crosby on the ice with a pregame video. The video featured career highlights and a message from his family and teammates in addition to comments from Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman, Steven Stamkos, Patrick Kane, John Tavares and others. Malkin and Letang presented an emotional Crosby with a silver hockey stick, a watch, and a framed mosaic celebrating 1,000 games. Recorded messages of congratulations were also played from others during stoppages in play, including former teammate Phil Kessel and longtime rival Alex Ovechkin. UP NEXT The Islanders begin a four-game homestand Monday against Buffalo. Pittsburgh will visit Washington on Tuesday. The Penguins close February with four road games against the Capitals or Islanders. Dan Scifo, The Associated Press
It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.
Michelle Wie said Rudy Giuliani complimented Wie on her game and objectified her behind her back.
LIVERPOOL, England — A first win at Anfield since 1999 for Everton. The worst form since 1923 for Liverpool after a fourth straight home loss. The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool. Richarlison scored after three minutes and Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a late penalty to give Everton a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday. A first Merseyside derby win since 2010 put Everton behind sixth-place Liverpool only on goal difference with a game in hand, while the champions are 16 points behind leader Manchester City. Chelsea is three points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League place after drawing 1-1 at Southampton. Even worse for Liverpool was losing yet another centre back option as Jordan Henderson was forced off injured in the first half. October’s derby was the start of Liverpool's defensive problems when Virgil Van Dijk was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury after a reckless tackle by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Henderson’s problem appeared to be a groin injury as he pulled up running the ball out of defence in the first half, leaving his side with an 18th different — and most inexperienced — pairing of Ozan Kabak and substitute Nat Phillips. But by then the damage had already been done as Everton had made its intent clear. Straight from kickoff, the ball was hit forward and, under no pressure, Kabak conceded a corner after six seconds. The on-loan Schalke player was immediately targeted by Richarlison. It paid off after just three minutes as two weak headers, one from Thiago Alcantara and another from Kabak on his Anfield debut, saw the ball fall to James Rodriguez. He slipped in a pass behind the new boy for Richarlison to run onto and fire an angled drive across Alisson Becker. The Brazilian also gave the visitors their first lead in a derby since October 2010, the date of their last victory which came at Goodison Park. Kabak’s edgy nerves were not eased when he allowed Pickford's clearance to drop over his head straight to the feet of Richarlison, before moments later clattering James Rodriguez after a mistimed challenge and he finished the half with a booking — for the third successive match — to cap a poor 45 minutes. His confidence would also not have been helped by the loss of Henderson just before the half hour, with the 23-year-old Phillips arriving off the bench as the senior partner despite making just his eighth appearance for the club. At least Alisson, responsible for three errors in his last two league matches, was back on form with a good save to deny a diving Seamus Coleman header from Lucas Digne’s cross. Pickford was also in good form. He flew to his right to tip Henderson’s swerving volley around the post before the Liverpool captain’s exit. The England No. 1 was in action again catching Sadio Mane's header early in the second half. Pickford dived at the feet of striker Mohamed Salah as Liverpool turned up the pressure without really laying siege to the Everton goal. More holes opened up in Liverpool’s defence and, from a counter-attack, substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin was adjudged to have been brought down inside the box by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Substitute Sigurdsson stroked home the penalty to spark wild celebrations among the Everton contingent. The only disappointment for Carlo Ancelotti’s side will have been not having any fans allowed into the home of its greatest rival, due to the pandemic, to see the landmark triumph. TUCHEL'S CONCERNS Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel criticized Callum Hudson-Odoi after hauling off the forward in the draw at Southampton — only 31 minutes after replacing the injured Tammy Abraham at halftime. “I was not happy with his attitude, energy and counter-pressing,” Tuchel said. “In a game where it’s hard to create chances, you need to rely on counter-pressing to force maybe errors, to get a second ball and get an easy chance. “For that we have to be totally on and totally showing for counter-pressing. And I did not feel this from Callum today. He missed some opportunities for counter-pressing, he missed some easy balls. I had the feeling he was never really into the game." Takumi Minamino’s fine finish put Southampton ahead in the 33rd minute. The Japan forward cut inside Cesar Azpilicueta’s despairing lunge before pushing a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Mason Mount equalized in the 54th from a penalty after being brought down by Danny Ings. While Southampton ended a six-game losing run in the league, the point stopped Chelsea recording a sixth straight win in all competitions. WEST BROM DANGER West Bromwich Albion overcame Semi Ajayi’s first-half red card for handling but wasted several scoring chances in a 0-0 draw against Burnley that left Sam Allardyce's side 11 points from safety. Ajayi was dismissed for handling. Burnley is nine points clear of the drop zone. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Noah Syndergaard criticized Trevor Bauer for not being able to take a joke.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rookie Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves in his first NHL shutout and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 on Saturday night. Vincent Trocheck, Sebastian Aho, ex-Tampa Bay player Cedric Paquette and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes, who have won five of six and own a six-game points streak. It was the first of four consecutive games between the teams, with Saturday’s game coming as part of a revised schedule. Tampa Bay has yet to score in two meetings, including an overtime loss, against the Hurricanes this season. Nedeljkovic stopped 13 shots in the second period. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves as the Lightning lost for the third time in four games. Tampa Bay, which hadn’t played since Monday, had some sloppy puck handling and Trocheck jammed the puck across the line despite Vasilevskiy’s efforts. Trocheck’s 300th career goal gave him a six-game points streak. Another Tampa Bay breakdown led to Aho’s goal as he took a pass from Svechnikov and skated in on Vasilevskiy without resistance. Paquette’s third-period goal was his second of the season and first with the Hurricanes. Aho assisted on Svechnikov’s empty-net goal. The outcome halted Tampa Bay’s nine-game (5-0-4) points streak in Raleigh. WE KNOW YOU Playing four consecutive games against each other is bound to bring about tension. Some of that surfaced by the second period in the first game of the stretch. Paquette, who was a member of the Lightning’s 2020 Stanley Cup championship team, and Tampa Bay’s Gemel Smith were involved in a post-whistle spat and had to be separated. Paquette is completing his first week with the Hurricanes after coming on board via last weekend’s trade with Ottawa. The second meeting of the season between the teams was moved up two nights when schedule tweaks were made because the Lightning’s games at Dallas were nixed based on weather conditions and the power crisis in Texas. This meeting replaces Tampa Bay’s March 28 visit to Raleigh. TAKE YOUR TURN The 25-year-old Nedeljkovic played his 10th career NHL game and his fourth outing of the season. His role expanded when top goalie Petr Mrazek went out with an injuroy on Jan. 30. He has been sharing time with James Reimer. Mrazek blanked the Lightning on Jan. 28 for Carolina's only other shutout of the season. Tampa Bay has posted at least two goals in all its other games this season. UP NEXT Lightning: Tampa Bay stays on for Monday night’s rematch, its sixth road outing in a seven-game span. Hurricanes: Carolina hosts Tampa Bay on Monday before a five-game trip. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bob Sutton, The Associated Press
Naomi Osaka may have misheard Jennifer Brady during Osaka's victory speech.
The Devils have not had a captain since Andy Greene was dealt to the New York Islanders last February.
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the upcoming Adelaide International outdoor hard court tournament with a leg injury. News of Andreescu's decision came two days after she was defeated by Marie Bouzkova in the semifinals of the Phillip Island Trophy tournament in Melbourne. Andreescu returned to action at the Australian Open earlier this month after a 15-month absence from the WTA Tour. The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, then focused on training last year rather than a return to the WTA Tour once it resumed after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Andreescu was defeated in the second round of the Australian Open by Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-Wei, but the world No. 9 followed her ouster from the first Grand Slam of the year by putting together a nice run at the Phillip Island event. "After coming back from 15 months (off) and playing long, tough matches, I’m dealing with a lower body issue," Andreescu said in a statement released by Adelaide International organizers. "I want to think about the rest of the season so I’m pulling out of Adelaide.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press
BERLIN — Amin Younes reinvigorated the Bundesliga title race by leading Eintracht Frankfurt to a 2-1 win over first-place Bayern Munich on Saturday. Younes was involved in the buildup for Daichi Kamada’s opener in the 12th minute and he scored what proved to be the winner in the 31st as Frankfurt maintained its outstanding start to the year with its eighth win from nine games in 2021. Younes, who tormented Bayern’s defence in the first half, marked his goal by holding a shirt commemorating the victims of an attack in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago. Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for Bayern to take his season tally to a league-leading 26 goals, but missed out on scoring a late equalizer when Lucas Hernández’ cross sailed just over his head at the far post in injury time. Frankfurt was without top-scorer André Silva (18 goals) due to an injury picked up in training, giving Luka Jovic his first start since he returned on loan from Real Madrid. Frankfurt also had to do without the injured defender Erik Durm and suspended midfielder Djibril Sow. Bayern also had enforced absences with Thomas Müller and Benjamin Pavard due to the coronavirus, while Corentin Tolisso is out for around three months after tearing a tendon his left thigh in training on Thursday. Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez were back among Bayern’s substitutes after recovering from their COVID-19 infections. Goretzka came on to help Bayern’s improved performance in the second half. Leipzig can cut Bayern’s lead to two points with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday, while Frankfurt is now just seven points off the lead. Mainz beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 away, Union Berlin won 1-0 in Freiburg and Stuttgart enjoyed a 1-0 win at Cologne. Last-place Schalke hosted Borussia Dortmund in the Ruhr derby later Saturday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
Denico Autry had reportedly been receiving complaints for months at his apartment complex for smoking.
"The Black Beast" now has 12 career KOs, tied for the most in UFC history.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Devin Booker scored 23 points, hitting five of the Phoenix Suns' franchise-record 24 3-in a 128-97 romp over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Mikal Bridges added 19 points, making 6 of 7 shots overall and 4 of 5 from long range. Cam Payne also had 19 points, a season high, and Chris Paul added 16 points and six assists. Phoenix won for the eighth time in nine games. The Suns made 22 3-pointers Friday night in New Orleans in a game where they outscored the Pelicans 41-12 in the fourth quarter in a 132-114 victory. Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 15 points, most of them in a mop-up fourth quarter. Ja Morant had 12 points and five assists, and Jonas Valanciunas added 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Grizzlies also were coming off a victory Friday night, at home over Detroit. Playing their fourth game in five nights, they rested key players Brandon Clarke, Kyle Anderson and Grayson Allen. Justise Winslow returned after being out more than a year because of injuries. He missed all nine of his shots in the first half, eventually finishing with nine points on 3-of-14 shooting. The Grizzlies missed their first 16 3-pointers and shot under 30% for most of the first half. Phoenix led 65-34 at the half, and 96-64 after three. TIP-INS Suns: Paul’s pass that led to Bridges’ 3-pointer with 7:05 left in the second quarter, moved the Phoenix guard past Oscar Robertson for sixth on the career assists list. Robertson had 9,887. … Ended a four-game losing streak in the series. … The Suns made 13 of 25 3s in the first half. …Early in the third quarter, Paul and Bridges were a combined 11 for 11 from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Grizzlies: Winslow had played only one game since Dec. 5, 2019, and had not appeared in a Memphis uniform because of injuries since he came to the Grizzlies from Miami in a Feb. 6, 2020 trade. … Used their ninth starting lineup of the season. … The 36-point deficit in the fourth quarter was the largest of the season for Memphis. UP NEXT Suns: Host Portland on Monday night. Grizzlies: At Dallas on Monday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Clay Bailey, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Kendrick Nunn scored 27 points, Jimmy Butler had 24 points and eight rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Lakers 96-94 Saturday night in an NBA Finals rematch. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat in the teams’ first meeting since the Lakers won their 17th championship with a six-game victory over Miami in the Florida bubble four months ago. LeBron James had 19 points, nine assists and nine rebounds as the defending NBA champions lost their second straight game without starters Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder. James stole the Heat's inbounds pass with 8.4 seconds left to create one last chance for the Lakers, but the 17-time All-Star passed off to Alex Caruso, who missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Heat scored only 15 points in the fourth quarter and barely held off Los Angeles down the stretch for their second straight win after a three-game skid during their seven-game road trip. Los Angeles also lost back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 27-28, falling to East contenders Brooklyn and Miami at Staples Center. Davis missed his third straight game after aggravating his strained right calf last weekend, and Schröder missed his second straight under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points while hitting four 3-pointers, and Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Lakers took their third loss in 11 games. Kuzma's three-point play with 1:28 left trimmed Miami's lead to 94-92, but after Duncan Robinson fouled out on an offensive foul with 25 seconds left, Wesley Matthews missed a rushed, off-balance 3-pointer with 15 seconds to play. TIP-INS Heat: Avery Bradley, a starter for the Lakers last season who missed their playoff run after opting out of the NBA restart, missed this game for Miami with a calf strain. ... Goran Dragic missed his eighth straight game with a sprained left ankle. Lakers: Schröder will miss at least two more games in quarantine, coach Frank Vogel said. The Lakers hope he'll return Friday against Portland. ... Caruso went scoreless in 20 minutes. UP NEXT Heat: At Thunder on Monday. Lakers: Host Wizards on Monday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press