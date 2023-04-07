Bam Adebayo with a 2-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers

Associated Press

These second-half comebacks are becoming a thing for the Golden State Warriors, much like those old third-quarter surges that used to define this bunch. Stephen Curry scored 34 points, Jordan Poole dazzled down the stretch to score 30 and the Warriors didn't lead until the 8:29 mark of the fourth quarter on the way to beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-125 on Tuesday night. The winner of the Clippers-Lakers game Wednesday jumps to fifth and will drop Golden State to sixth.