Bam Adebayo with a 2-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers

What a disaster.
With the Raptors locked into a play-in position, here's all you need to know about the push for the final NBA playoff spots.
The Lakers are an interesting team these days, maybe even an inspirational one, but they are not a championship-caliber team, Bill Plaschke writes.
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock said on social media that he now owns an island in Placencia, Belize.
The HGTV star opened up about trying to “make ends meet” during his college years in an Instagram post on Tuesday
The quest for the highest possible playoff seed is another story for the Clippers and Lakers. The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38.
Mark Cuban also blames Jalen Brunson’s dad for him leaving the team in free agency, because, “things went south when the parents got involved.”
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2007 NBA draft class, including Kevin Durant, Mike Conley Al Horford, Joakim Noah and Greg Oden.
Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers was at the center of a trash-talking controversy after winning the championship.
Was the reaction to taunting in the Women's Final Four evidence of a sexist double standard, or is trash-talking simply never appropriate? Readers sound off.
"It's never too late to celebrate me if you ask me," Cherelle wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday
Bronny James is the only player on Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit who hasn't committed to a college yet. Does that change this weekend?
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his boldest early top-12 rankings for the 2023-24 NBA season!
A controversial defeat to the Golden State Warriors left a sour taste in the mouth of the Dallas Mavericks but their protest was denied.
BOSTON (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 97-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. With Milwaukee’s win over Chicago, Boston (55-25) secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds. Derrick White finished with 17 points in the opener of a two-game series. The teams meet again Friday in Boston. A night after their two-point loss at Philadelphia, the
These second-half comebacks are becoming a thing for the Golden State Warriors, much like those old third-quarter surges that used to define this bunch. Stephen Curry scored 34 points, Jordan Poole dazzled down the stretch to score 30 and the Warriors didn't lead until the 8:29 mark of the fourth quarter on the way to beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-125 on Tuesday night. The winner of the Clippers-Lakers game Wednesday jumps to fifth and will drop Golden State to sixth.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are back with another fun installment of No Cap Room! This time, the guys talk about a couple of major players returning from injury as we get ready for the playoffs, Coach of the Year candidates and the Dallas Mavericks before sitting down to chat with Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.
Columnist Toriano Porter recognizes the disrespect — but let’s move past the faux pas.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark has been crowned the queen of clap backs for her on-court antics, so why did so many grown men run to her defense when Reese taunted her back?
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Herbert Jones scored a career-high 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 138-131 in overtime Wednesday night and clinch a play-in spot. Jones' fast-break dunk capped a decisive 10-0 run to open the extra period. The surge started with a pair of 3s by Trey Murphy III, who hit seven 3s in the game and finished with 30 points. The Pelicans combined to hit 21 3s, including five by Jones, who is known more as a defender tha