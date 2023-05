Baltimore's brand-new Wine Village is now up and running at the Inner Harbor. It's a pop-up festival where you can shop, eat, and of course, drink wine. Katika Mercer lives in Baltimore and got to try it for herself on Thursday. "That's just what Baltimore needs," she said. She said she thinks this will help breathe some new life into a part of downtown Baltimore where more and more businesses have been packing up and moving out.