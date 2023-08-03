Baltimore's iconic Pepsi sign replaced

The iconic Pepsi sign is no longer part of the Baltimore skyline. From red, white and blue to orange and black, the iconic Pepsi sign alongside the Jones Falls Expressway is toast. With its digital clock and thermometer, the sign has been a backdrop for countless news stories about weather, whether it was cold or hot. Thousands of Baltimoreans used it as a landmark when giving directions to people. Others just saw it as a familiar part of the Baltimore skyline.