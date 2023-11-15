Baltimore youth football teams need help to get to the national championships

Both West Baltimore Ravens and Woodlawn Secret Society Panthers have won regional championship games this year, but playing on a national level is special. Especially for the Woodlawn panthers, this is their first full season after the pandemic. “I couldn’t imagine this, coming back for our first year as a first year program, and we have three teams going to the national championship. We couldn’t ask for more," says Jamaal Morant, head coach for WSSP.