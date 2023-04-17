Baltimore working on youth strategy for summer

Baltimore's mayor put the blame for youth violence squarely on the shoulders of parents, but he placed the solution on everyone. Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday morning held a roundtable on youth violence that included Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates, Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa and clergy and community leaders to discuss summer strategies and seek help to keep young people safe and engaged. Some people believe youth violence in Baltimore has reached a crisis stage. According to city police, the number of juveniles killed is up compared to this time last year, and so is the number of juvenile arrests on gun charges. Nine juveniles have been killed in Baltimore so far this year and 29 others were victims of non-fatal shootings, city police told 11 News.