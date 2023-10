Reuters

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer's drug to treat adults with an inflammatory bowel disease called ulcerative colitis, the company said on Friday. The decision was based on data from a late-stage study that showed a reduction in disease symptoms for some patients who took the drug, when compared with the placebo. The drug, branded as Velsipity and chemically known as etrasimod, was the key asset that Pfizer picked up in its $6.7 billion deal for Arena Pharmaceuticals last year.