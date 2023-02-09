Baltimore students, community members discuss safety and education concerns

CBC

Teachers used an hour-long meeting with Education Minister Bill Hogan this week to push again for smaller classes and more resources — and they gave him some stark examples to illustrate their case, according to the president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association. Some teachers likened their classrooms to emergency rooms, where they have to use a "triage approach, sadly, where just the neediest … are getting attention," said Connie Keating. "And, you know, they hope that everyone else can c