Baltimore street dedicated to slain Officer Keona Holley

Holding candles and standing together with tears in their eyes, Baltimore leaders, residents and family members and friends of Officer Keona Holley gathered Friday night to honor her life and legacy. Two men fatally shot Holley in an ambush in December while she sat in her patrol car working overtime in Curtis Bay. She later died from her injuries. Police later arrested and charged two men in connection. Flowers and balloons still mark the area where Holley was shot. After an opening prayer, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and city leaders spoke in remembrance of Holley and her dedication to the city.