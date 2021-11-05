Baltimore Ravens Salute to Service game this weekend
Next Thursday is Veterans Day, and this Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will celebrate active and veteran military members with their special Salute to Service game. Right next to the home of the Ravens, the Purple Friday Caravan on Friday surprised veterans at The Baltimore Station. The Baltimore Station provides a variety of support services for veterans. It's the first of several stops to celebrate active troops and veterans ahead of Sunday's Salute to Service game against the Minnesota Vikings.